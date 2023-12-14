Fans Concerned Hayley Erbert Will Never Dance Again

Hayley Erbert has suffered a health emergency after being diagnosed with a cranial hematoma. The wife of “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough underwent a craniectomy, a procedure in which a surgeon removes part of a patient’s skull.

Recovery for a craniectomy can take years and patients can experience a number of long-lasting effects. Some patients have symptoms that require long-term care. At this point in time, fans aren’t sure what Erbert’s future will look like.

Despite a seemingly positive update from Hough on December 8, 2023, fans have been left wondering if Erbert will completely recover from this. Others find themselves wondering if she will ever be able to dance again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Expressed Heartbreaking Concerns That Hayley Erbert May Never Dance Again

Although Erbert was never a pro on “Dancing With the Stars,” dance is both her passion and her art. She’s been a professional dancer for years and recently kicked off a new tour with her husband.

After her surgery, Hough announced that the remainder of the Symphony of Dance tour dates have been postponed. However, some fans are wondering if Erbert will be able to rejoin the tour in the future — or if she will ever be able to dance again.

“Wonder if she’ll be able to dance again,” one person commented on a Reddit thread.

“She has a head injury. Unfortunately even if she’s alive a breathing, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy road to recovery. I’m not trying to worry anyone or be a downer but so many complications can come along with neurological issues,” someone else said on a different thread.

“If she eventually dances, it won’t be soon. If Derek doesn’t want to refund everyone, they will probably reschedule/rework the tour for next year with someone else dancing,” another comment read.

“I don’t think that she’ll be able to do any physical activity for a while, especially after her surgery. So, most probably, they’ll have another dancer for her parts. But honestly, I don’t think that Derek is mentally or emotionally prepared to dance soon,” a fourth Redditor added.

There Haven’t Been Any New Updates About Hayley Erbert’s Health in Days

Hough spoke out about Erbert’s initial injury and surgery and provided fans an update the very next day.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs. She is now on the long road of recovery,” he wrote on Instagram on December 8, 2023.

“The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable,” he added. This was the last update posted about Erbert at the time of this writing.

Indeed, Erbert’s recovery is expected to take months.

“Recovery after an intracranial hematoma can take a long time, and you might not recover completely. The greatest period of recovery is up to three months after the injury, usually with lesser improvement after that. If you continue to have neurological problems after treatment, you might need occupational and physical therapy,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Defends Season 32 Partner After Finale Criticism