DWTS Pro Defends Season 32 Partner After Finale Criticism

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev came to Charity Lawson’s defense on social media following the season 32 finale.

After the couple’s International Tango, Lawson received a great deal of negative feedback from fans, some who highlighted an apparent mistake that she made. The mistake was first mentioned by judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who deducted a point when scoring.

Chigvintsev saw some of the comments on social media and stepped in to speak up.

“Sorry was just reading all the comments about Charity’s dance and the mistake that she did, please let me reassure you there was no mistake in that dance and she did every step of that dance as I choreographed it,” Chigvintsev wrote in the comments section of a post shared by the official DWTS Instagram account.

“Also if any one have a question why she danced in a long skirt I will let you know that the dance style was International Tango and not Argentine Tango, Inernational style Tango require a long skirt and it’s very different from Argentine Tango,” he added.

Chigvintsev and Lawson finished the competition in fourth place.

Fans Supported Artem Chigvintsev’s Decision to Defend Charity Lawson

Shortly after Chigvintsev posted his comment, someone shared a screenshot on Reddit where dozens of fans reacted. Many gave him props for speaking his mind and sticking up for Lawson.

“Good for Artem! The notion that CAI saw a mistake in Charity’s dance yet didn’t see the obvious hand one in Xochi and Val’s is preposterous. He’s so polite he must have really felt strongly to speak up like this,” one person wrote.

“I knew it! I rewatched that dance so many times trying to find that supposed mistake and it was perfect! She lost both earrings and girl didn’t BLINK! Stayed in character the whole dance, so intense and sharp! And that choreo was a masterpiece by Artem! CAI should get her eyes checked out study the dances she judges, that’s the least she could do 32 seasons in,” someone else said.

“This is why Artem is my dream partner if I ever became famous enough to go on DWTS, he knows his sh**!” a fourth Redditor added.

Charity Lawson’s Brother Also Defended Her Against Mean Comments

Chigvintsev wasn’t the only person who defended Lawson following the finale. Her own brother, Nehemiah Lawson, took to his Instagram Stories to release a statement about the mean comments that he had read about his sister.

“Watching my sister get unwarranted hate from a sector of the DWTS fan base has been one of the weirdest, most out of body experiences I’ve had the displeasure of witnessing,” he wrote.

“The way she has dealt with this negativity, risen to every occasion, and has excelled paints her in a brand new light for me. She is literally Wonder Woman. Captain Marvel. Super girl. I’m so proud of you. I love you @charitylawson and I got you, ALWAYS,” he added.

