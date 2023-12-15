Herjavec Twins Show Off Hula Dance Moves in Hawaii

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec took her two kids to Hawaii for a little vacation ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The family enjoyed time at Disney’s Aulani, located on the big island. While there, the 5-year-old Herjavec twins, Hudson and Haven, showed off their dance skills while attending an outdoor party at the resort. It’s unknown if Kym Herjavec’s husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, joined them on the trip.

“Aloha,” Kym Herjavec captioned an Instagram video of her kids standing front and center and doing their best hula-dancing. The little ones looked up at the stage where Mickey and Minnie Mouse had joined the party.

Here’s what you need to know:

Both Hudson & Haven Herjavec Followed Instruction & Joined in on the Group Dance

Standing in a grassy area in front of the stage, both Hudson and Haven followed along, doing the dance moves that had been taught to them by a woman on the stage. A few other kids were also doing the choreographed dance to the traditional Hawaiian song.

Fans reacted to the sweet video in the comments section of the post.

“So cute… first they can be on Dancing with the Stars then they can go on Shark Tank!” one person suggested.

“I can not believe how grown up they are. Wow. Tell them to stop growing,” someone else said.

“That is So Precious ! Thanks for Sharing ! Much Love from TX,” a third comment read.

“Haven and Hudson are awesome with this Aloha dance! Precious babies,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

The trip to Hawaii comes before Kym Herjavec kicks off her new cabaret show, which she announced in October 2023.

“Working with the incredible @thetoddschroeder on my very first cabaret show! Feels so amazing being creative again ! I have always loved to sing but I have always been to self conscious to sing in front of anyone! I will never be @tinaarena ( my fave ) but I’ll bring the razzle dazzle, feathers, fun stories, tambourines and maracas. I’m so excited about this next adventure… Stay tuned,” Herjavec captioned an Instagram post on October 5, 2023.

Hudson & Haven Herjavec Experienced Walt Disney Luxury & Plenty of Mickey Shaped Food

Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa is one of the most popular vacation destinations for people with kids who are hoping to explore Hawaii.

“Located in Ko Olina, meaning ‘fulfillment of joy,’ Aulani Resort spans 21 acres along the island’s leeward coast. Perfectly positioned on a beautiful lagoon with a white-sand beach, Aulani Resort is truly a vacationer’s paradise—and only about a 30-minute drive from Honolulu Airport,” reads the resort’s website.

On December 6, 2023, Kym Herjavec shared a photo of Hudson getting ready to eat some lunch. He was seated at a table with a Mickey Mouse shaped grilled cheese sandwich and a small bowl of tomato soup.

“Fine dining,” she captioned the snap.

“Food always tastes better when it’s Mickey shaped,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Have a wonderful time! We love the Aulani,” someone else said.

