Robert Herjavec Reflects on Gratitude After Suffering Paddle Board Accident

“Dancing With the Stars” fan favorite Robert Herjavec suffered an injury in a paddle boarding accident.

In November 2023, the DWTS season 20 alum revealed in an Instagram post that he hurt himself while engaging in the popular water sport.

Herjavec, 61, did not reveal where the accident took place, but his family has been spending time in Australia. The “Shark Tank” businessman is married to former DWTS pro Kym Johnson and they share 5-year-old twins, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae.

Here’s what you need to know:

Robert Herjavec Saw a Meaningful Sign After He Was Injured

In a post on Instagram on November 26, 2023, Herjavec shared a photo of a drawing of the A.A. Milne character Winnie the Pooh and his sidekick, Piglet, walking through a snowy terrain. The caption to the poster read: “What day is it today?” asked Pooh. “It’s today,” squeaked Piglet. “My favorite day,” said Pooh.

Herjavec shared his own thoughts on the message, telling fans, “As I’m getting my foot patched up after a paddle board accident over some rocks and feeling sorry for myself – I see this sign in doctors office! Gentle reminder to live in gratitude for the moment we have right now!”

Fans reacted to the post, with many offering Herjavec best wishes for his recovery.

“Get better soon!” one follower wrote. “Heal well and thanks for the reminder!!” added another.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery! Much love! ❤️,” a third fan wrote.

“Ouch! Hope the foot mends readily and swiftly,” another wrote.

“Feel better soon! Attitude of gratitude, Pooh is correct ❤️,” another chimed in.

Herjavec did not elaborate on his accident or his injury. It is unclear If Herjavec was with his family when the accident took place. His wife posted an Instagram story from the water in Sydney, Australia after she went on a ferry ride with the couple’s two kids.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Herjavec for comment.

Robert Herjavec Invested in a Paddle Board Lighting Company on ‘Shark Tank’

Herjavec is known for his love of the outdoors. In the past, he shared a video of him riding on a snow mobile and sledding with his kids. He’s also posted videos from a boat and while on the water using a motorized surfboard.

He also leaned into his passion for outdoor sports to make a business deal when he partnered with a paddle board lighting company on “Shark Tank.”

According to The Ticker, Herjavec cut a deal with the company ActionGlow after negotiating for a higher percentage of equity than they originally requested on the ABC reality show. The company offers LED lighting systems for snowboard, skis, surfboards, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and more, and Herjavec saw its money-making potential.

In 2014, Herjavec also partnered with Hamboards, which is a surfboard on wheels paired with a paddle. Herjavec offered entrepreneur Pete Hamborg $300,000 for 30 percent stake in his business, according to the Ocean County Register.

Nearly a decade later, the Hamboards website credits the appearance on “Shark Tank” for clinching the company’s success.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro’s Wife Suggests Rules Should Be Changed After Shocking Elimination