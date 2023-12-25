Herjavec Twins Take New York & Fans Think Haven Is a Star in the Making

The Herjavecs spent some time in New York City ahead of the Christmas holiday. Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec and her husband, Robert Herjavec, took 5-year-old twins Hudson and Haven to Radio City Music Hall to see the world famous Rockettes.

“New York Christmas Minute,” Kym Herjavec captioned an Instagram post on December 24, 2023. She shared a photo of the twins walking hand-in-hand with their dad down the street on the way to the show.

The mom of two also uploaded a video of the twins walking to their seats and another video of Haven showing off her best high kick.

The Rockettes perform the Christmas Spectacular every year. The show is 90 minutes long, and tickets can run between $50 to more than $600, depending on the seat location and the date.

On Christmas morning, the family attended mass, per Kym Herjavec’s Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think That Haven Herjavec Is a Dancer in the Making & That She Is Taking After Her Mom

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Haven Herjavec has that star quality — and many think that she’s taking after her mom in that department. Even Kym Herjavec’s former “Dancing With the Stars” co-star Anna Trebunskaya commented on the post.

“That kick in the end ! Ong that’s your child Kymmi … Merry Christmas to you and @robertherjavec,” she said. And many fans couldn’t have agreed more.

“I see a future Rockette walking, but more than ready to sprint into dance at any given moment & the theater is the perfect place to do that,” one person wrote.

“OMG…she is a riot !!! What a personality she has!!!” someone else added.

“She’s got those dancer moves just like her Momma,” a third comment read.

“It’s all in the high kick and glitter boots,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kym Herjavec hasn’t said much about getting her daughter into dance classes, but it seems evident that Haven is ready to perform!

Seeing the Rockettes Has Become a Tradition for the Herjavec Family

Robert and Kym Herjavec also brought the twins to New York City in 2022. They took in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and worked in a trip to see the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall to officially kick off the holiday season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Haven was way more interested in watching the performance than her brother.

Kym Herjavec shared a photo of Haven on her Instagram Stories before the show. The then-4-year-old appeared mesmerized, while Hudson seemed a bit bored. He cheered up once his dad bought some popcorn, however.

Fans loved that Robert and Kym Herjavec took their kids to see the show last year, and commented such on Instagram.

“Just went Wednesday. It was fantastic! The children will remember these moments for a life time,” one person said.

“You look like a beautiful and happy family and its wonderful to be able to share everything with your beautiful children,” someone else added.

READ NEXT: Fans React as Emma Slater Seemingly Holds Hand of Another DWTS Pro