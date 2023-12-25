Fans React as Emma Slater Seemingly Holds Hand of Another DWTS Pro

There have been ongoing rumors that “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater has been quietly dating fellow ballroom pro, Alan Bersten.

In mid-December 2023, the official Instagram account for the “Dancing With the Stars” Live tour shared some behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that there was one candid photo in which Slater had her hand placed on top of Bersten’s hand.

Some of the pros were sitting atop of what appeared to be a round table. At the end of the dance, they all appeared jovial. For whatever reason, Slater’s hand rested on top of Bersten’s as the two laughed with the rest of the group. Though there wasn’t anything romantic about the photo, many fans took to Reddit to react.

Many Fans Think Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Are Just Friends

Fans have been drawing on all kinds of things to figure out whether or not Slater and Bersten are an item. From TikTok posts to online blind items, there has been plenty of chatter that the two ballroom stars are more than friends.

After seeing the photo of the two together during tour rehearsals, some fans’ speculation was solidified. For others, however, it was nothing more than a moment between friends.

“Just saying, i think this picture is cute. I don’t really get the rumors if they’re ‘dating’ but hey as long as they’re both happy as individuals, it’s all good,” one comment read.

“Lol and yet you all refuse to believe the ‘rumors’ about them. Some of the comments on this post are funny too,” someone else wrote.

“Side piece moving up to boyfriend status after 4 years of waiting. You go guys,” a third Redditor added.

“I can’t believe they would post this lol,” a fourth person said.

Both Slater and Bersten will be on the new DWTS tour which kicks off in January 2024 and runs through March 2024.

Emma Slater Was Previously Married to Sasha Farber

Slater was previously married to another DWTS pro, Sasha Farber. The two separated in 2022 after four years of marriage and Slater filed for divorce in February 2023.

“We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all. We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away],” Slater told Nick Viall on an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

“It’s really the kid thing. It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids,” she added.

After the new pic of Slater and Bersten was posted on Instagram, some fans made mention of Farber in the comments section — at lease one noting that he isn’t part of the 2024 DWTS Live Tour.

“That’s why they don’t invite Sasha for the tour,” read a comment.

“Sasha is furious rn,” another Redditor said.

Farber and Slater have worked together and supported each other on DWTS and beyond.

