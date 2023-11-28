DWTS Champ’s Divorce Docs Leaked

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Iman Shumpert and his wife, Teyana Taylor, have split.

The news came out in early 2023, but TMZ obtained court documents in November 2023 and shared information about the divorce on its website. Taylor released a statement on her Instagram Stories expressing how “heartbreaking” it is to see the private details of her split posted on the internet.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public,” Taylor wrote.

“It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, Protecting my family is one thing l’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow my self & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teyana Taylor Accused Iman Shumpert of Being ‘Jealous’ in Court Docs

According to TMZ, Taylor detailed the downfall of her marriage to Shumpert in the divorce documents. She accused him of being “jealous” of her and said that he had a problem with her level of fame. Taylor is a singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and choreographer.

She also accused her soon-to-be ex-husband of having multiple affairs. A lawyer for Shumpert was quick to release a statement.

“Mr. Shumpert hopes parties and counsel can work toward a fair resolution, keeping the best interests of the children of paramount concern,” Stephen C. Steele told TMZ. A day later, Taylor’s lawyer reached out to the outlet.

“Ms. Taylor has tried to resolve this matter amicably and privately in order to protect all parties involved, particularly the parties’ minor children. Ms. Taylor requests that the parties’ privacy be respected such that the parties and their minor children are not negatively impacted, and the parties’ divorce can be finalized,” Tanya Mitchell Graham said.

Taylor and Shumpert tied the knot in 2016 and share daughters Junie and Rue Rose.

Iman Shumpert Has Not Spoken Out About the Divorce

Outside of the statement released by his lawyer, Shumpert hasn’t spoken out about his split from Taylor.

Although Taylor and Shumpert split in January 2023, she didn’t confirm that her marriage was over until September 2023. At the time, she shared a lengthy caption on Instagram.

“We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she wrote, in part.

Just weeks before their separation was reported, Shumpert posted a birthday message for Taylor on Instagram.

“To the rose that was chose to rise from the concrete. Happiest of birthdays to you! I know you say I express different when I write and that’s probably because these are the roses that don’t die when yo ass got the heat on blast in the house! Lol. Continue to accept love even when your heart’s been broke—it’s rubbing off,” he wrote.

Continue to love unconditionally to those that do not know how to love back properly—they need u… continue to inspire all those that don’t have the key to get in the room yet—they’re learning thru you,” he added.

READ NEXT: