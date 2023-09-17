DWTS Winner’s Spouse Announces Separation After Decade Together

A former champion from “Dancing with the Stars” has separated from his wife, according to a new social media post she made.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor first met in 2011, detailed People. The two kept things friendly at first, as Taylor was involved with someone else. In 2013, the friendship turned romantic, and they went “Instagram Official” in June 2014. The DWTS star proposed in 2015, a couple of months after the duo announced the pending arrival of their first daughter. The pair married in 2016 and have two girls together.

Shumpert joined “Dancing with the Stars” for season 30 in the fall of 2021, winning the mirror-ball trophy with partner Daniella Karagach. Taylor gushed over her husband via Instagram after his win, noting she was “proud but NOT shocked!!!!” Now, however, the couple finds themselves in a different place with their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Separated a ‘While’ Ago

On September 17, Taylor took to Instagram to reveal the news of her separation from Shumpert. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she explained in the caption of her post.

Despite Taylor’s separation from the “Dancing with the Stars” champion, she detailed, “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one h*ll of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.” Taylor insisted, “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.”

Taylor added, “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.” She noted she and Shumpert had kept relatively quiet about the decision to separate, “which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

Apparently, however, enough speculation was swirling that Taylor felt it was time to reveal the separation. She felt “the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved,” and she hoped the “clarity” she provided would help quiet down the chatter.

Taylor’s Announcement Prompted a Significant Response

The announcement Taylor and Shumpert had separated received a lot of support and love. In just an hour after Taylor shared the news on Instagram, there were nearly 500,000 “likes” and over 12,000 comments on the post.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy added a comment with a heart emoji as a sign of support, and comments came in from other entertainers such as Kelly Rowland, Kandi Burruss, Holly Peete, Niecy Nash, and Keke Palmer.

As of this writing, Shumpert has not shared anything regarding the separation on his Instagram page.