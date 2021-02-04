DWTS Contestant Announces Baby on the Way!

Congratulations are in order for former Dancing With the Stars contestant and current General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher and his wife Ehiku. They recently revealed they are expecting their third child.

Rademacher Revealed the Joyous News on Instagram

In an Instagram post of their family on the beach with Ehiku sporting a tiny baby bump, Rademacher wrote, “Happy to announce we’re soon going to be a family of 5 + [dog emoji].”

He added the hashtag #Junebaby, so they are four months away from the new addition, and he also wrote, “Say goodbye to your tiny a** bougie Range Rover and embrace that minivan we need now honey,” tagging his wife and adding a laughing emoji.

“Car ideas are welcome. 5 people and a dog. 5 hour trips to Mammoth, AWD required,” he concluded.

The top comment below the post is from Rademacher’s Dancing With the Stars professional partner Kym Johnson Herjavec. The two of them danced together on season 16, with Rademacher coming in fifth place behind a final four that was stacked with talent — gymnast Aly Raisman, NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones, actress Zendaya, and singer Kellie Pickler.

“I’m soooo excited for you all. This is amazing,” wrote Herjavec with a heart emoji.

Rademacher was also congratulated by professional boxer Victor Ortiz, who also competed on Dancing With the Stars season 16. We love to see that past contestants are still friends!

Rademacher and His Wife Have Been Married For Over a Decade and Have 2 Sons

Rademacher married Ehiku Kaono in 2009. The two of them co-founded an activewear store called Mahiku in Hawaii. They welcomed their son Peanut Kai the previous year, in 2008, and then welcomed their second son, Pohaku Zen, in 2012.

When Peanut was born, Rademacher told People that that was what they had been calling him during Ehiku’s pregnancy and it stuck because it “presented joy and happiness” to them.

“It put a smile on everyone’s face,” he said, adding that Peanut’s middle name, Kai, means “water” in Hawaiian, a nod to his Hawaiian heritage on his mother’s side.

Rademacher also said that Peanut was going to be a home birth; Pohaku’s birth was also at their Hawaiian home, according to a tweet Rademacher posted when his second son was born (via She Knows) that read, “My wife Ehiku Rademacher gave birth to our son Pohaku this morning at our Hawaii house. Everyone is doing great. Happy Mother’s Day.”

According to Hawaii News Now, “pohaku” is Hawaiian for “stone or rock.”

In an Instagram post from this past summer, Rademacher celebrated Peanut’s 12th birthday with a video of him on a “one wheel” skateboard. He looks to be quite the boarder. And it sounds like both boys have been spending quarantine learning how to play the guitar.

General Hospital returned from its production shut down back in August and airs daily at various times depending on your local ABC station. Rademacher has played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap opera since 1996.

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

