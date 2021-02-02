DWTS Contestant On His Experience With Scientology ‘Brainwashing’

On a recent episode of AJ McLean’s podcast with Dancing With the Stars professional partner Cheryl Burke and dancer Rene Elizondo, “Pretty Messed Up,” Leah Remini was on hand to talk about her book and her experience with Scientology. McLean shared his own experience from early on in his career where he felt he was subjected to a brainwashing technique. Here’s what they had to say.

McLean Visited a Scientology Center and Said They Wouldn’t Let Him Leave

On the podcast, McLean recounted a story from the heydey of the Backstreet Boys when he was at Clive Davis’ renowned Grammy party. McLean started talking to an athlete who was there — McLean did not want to name the athlete — who brought up Scientology, something McLean was already curious about.

“At the time, I was living in Los Feliz right down the street from the megacenter of Scientology, so I was curious. I didn’t know what it was, I didn’t know anything about it. But I wanted to not go alone, so I took a friend with me,” he said.

McLean said he and his friend went down, got a tour of the center, and then were taken into a room to watch a video.

“They brought us to this media room and they sat us down and they said would you mind watching this short film? And we watched this short film, it was about 15 minutes long, and then I said OK, well, that was interesting and we went to leave and the door was locked. They wouldn’t let us out and they replayed the same film again … they played it three times until someone heard me knocking,” said McLean.

He went on to say that that “freaked [him] out” because it seemed “like a brainwashing technique,” it didn’t “seem normal to [him],” so he chose not to get involved.

But McLean did ask Remini what was the draw for her to get involved and she reminded him that she was “brought in as a child,” so she “had no choice.”

Remini Said She Felt Liberated When She Did ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Remini left Scientology back in 2013 and almost immediately competed on Dancing With the Stars — she was partnered with Tony Dovolani in season 17 where she finished in fifth place. Remini came back to guest host on several occasions.

On the podcast, Remini said that she “felt liberated” when she did Dancing With the Stars, but she also felt a little lost and a little bit like the “enemy” because the teachings of Scientology were so ingrained in her after all of those years.

“Imagine losing all your friends and community and basically your mother and father because they were your primary caretakers. Everybody in Scientology represented a mother or father to me. So losing all of that overnight of 35 years. So I felt like I was part of this enemy wog group and I’m drinking and carrying on and I’m everything that I’m not supposed to be,” said Remini.

She added that if she had still been a Scientologist when she met Burke or McLean, both of whom are on a path of sobriety now, her sole focus would have been on how she could “bring [them] into Scientology.”

“It might take five years of me never saying anything bad about [Alcoholics Anonymous] or me never saying anything bad about the therapy you’re doing … but eventually I’d say I have something that can help you,” said Remini.

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

