Injured DWTS Tour Pro Shares Update on Her Recovery

Several season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” pros and contestants are on the road for the 2024 DWTS tour. Rylee Arnold wrapped up her first season as a pro during season 32 and has been doing the tour since it began.

Unfortunately, Arnold recently got injured. She provided an update for her fans and it seems she has at least been able to keep performing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rylee Arnold’s Injury Kept Her From Meeting DWTS Fans After the Performance

On March 7, Arnold took to her Instagram Stories to share the latest on her injury. Arnold wrote, “So grateful for all the sweet messages I have been getting and I’m feeling and getting better!” She included a selfie she took. It appeared she was back on the tour bus.

She added, “The show was amazing tonight and I love all of you.” Arnold continued, “So sorry I couldn’t meet you guys by the buses again tonight but I’m resting and getting better love you guys!!!”

A screenshot of the dancer’s Instagram Story was shared in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit. Several fans posted comments in response to Arnold’s update.

“Someone needs to give this poor girl a night off and some actual rest otherwise she could do some serious long term damage,” the Redditor who posted the screenshot of Arnold noted.

That Redditor responded to another poster’s comment and wrote, “If her injury is as bad as it’s made out to be, resting for a few hours of the day is not enough time for it to heal properly.”

“I think Rylee is the one pushing it. This girl is a hard worker and I’m sure trying to push [as] hard as she can,” someone else wrote.

Arnold Explained Her Injury Relates to a Tight Piriformis Muscle

Initially, Arnold did not give fans specifics regarding her injury. In a string of March 7 Snapchat Stories, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro provided additional details.

She explained that her injury involved her hip, and she had been doing a lot of physical therapy to get better. “I’m feeling much better, which is really good,” Arnold noted.

Arnold added that their next stop was Utah, where she’s from. “I’m so excited to visit my family and just perform for everyone in my hometown,” she shared.

Additional updates showed Arnold doing some stim therapy midway through the show and she took a moment to explain her injury. “So, basically, I have a very tight piriformis and the sciatic nerve runs through the piriformis.”

As Cedars Sinai notes the piriformis muscle is located in the buttock region. It can spasm and cause pain, as well as irritate the sciatic nerve to cause additional issues.

The piriformis muscle begins at the lower spine and continues to the thigh bone. The sciatic nerve runs right under it.

When the piriformis gets too tight or spasms often, Cedars Sinai shared, the situation can progress to become piriformis syndrome. Treatments typically include physical therapy, heat therapy, ice packs, ice massage, TENS unit stim therapy, and anti-inflammatory medications.

The DWTS Star Is Starting to Feel Better

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro explained that her tight piriformis has been irritating her sciatic nerve, causing hip pain. “The pain shoots through my leg, all the way through my calf, my IT band [iliotibaial band], my hip, all of the above.”

Arnold added that dance moves cause pain, as does walking at this point. “So that’s been a big issue…I’m getting better, yesterday I think was my worst day where I was having a hard time just walking, but today’s a little better,” she shared.

She also explained, “Dancing’s still a little bit hard, but I’m getting better, it’s feeling better, and I’m doing a lot to make sure that I feel good.”