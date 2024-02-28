DWTS Cast Member’s Young Daughter Struggling Through Cancer Treatments

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Michael Strahan has been going through a challenging family time. His 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, was diagnosed with cancer in October 2023. After undergoing emergency surgery, Isabella has started chemotherapy treatments. She has been keeping the world up to speed on what she’s been going through by way of a vlog.

In a recent update, posted on February 23, 2024, Isabella gave an update after her first round of chemo was completed.

“I had a fever. You’re supposed to go to the hospital if you have 100.4 twice, but mine was 100.2 so that means I didn’t have to go. And it went down but I felt so awful so I just stayed in bed. Usually my days,” she said in the YouTube video.

“I have two doctors appointments per week to get my blood drawn; I had one yesterday and I actually don’t mind getting my blood drawn anymore. I take it back. Things could be worse…such as my jaw pain,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isabella Strahan Said She’s Been ‘Sleeping a Lot’

Isabella Strahan has kept a positive attitude throughout her treatment thus far. While her vlogs have been vulnerable, she always seems to be smiling and upbeat, despite what she’s going through.

According to the American Cancer Society, one of the most common side effects from chemotherapy is fatigue. This seems to be plaguing Isabella the most.

“I’ve been sleeping a lot. Two days ago I didn’t leave my room,” she said in her YouTube vlog.

Aside from going to the hospital for bloodwork or taking a nap, Isabella has also started physical therapy. In a short clip, Isabella gave fans a peek into what it’s like during her appointment. She held on to a physical therapist’s hands while raising one leg at a time, working on her mobility and balance.

Michael Strahan Praised His Daughter for Keeping Up With Her Vlogs

Michael Strahan has opened up about his daughter’s health while co-hosting “Good Morning America.”

“The last three days have been a little rough because she had a fever that kind of comes and goes,” Michael Strahan said on Wednesday, February 21, 2023 (via ABC Chicago).

“I had to take her to the hospital and thought she’d come home a few hours later. … It’s been three days, but hopefully she’ll be home today,” he continued.

Though this hasn’t been an easy time for the Strahan family, Michael Strahan has praised his daughter’s strengths. He also thinks it’s great that she has decided to document her cancer journey by way of her vlog.

“I think, for her, so many people have reached out and said, ‘I’m glad you’re doing this,’ ‘Thank you for doing this,’ ‘This has really helped us,’ and all that support that she is getting from people she doesn’t know, on top of people that she does know, has kept her in a very positive space,” he added.

Isabella plans to donate any money that her vlog generates to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

