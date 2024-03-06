Daughter of DWTS Season 32 Cast Member Can ‘Barely Walk’ Amid Serious Health Battle

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Michael Strahan is going through a lot with his family. The sports analyst’s daughter, Isabella Strahan, has been diagnosed with brain cancer and is currently going through chemotherapy.

After her first round of chemo, Isabella Strahan, 19, said that she ended up hospitalized. She shared the update in a vlog posted to her YouTube channel on March 5, 2024.

“I catfished everyone. We left the hospital after three or four days and now we’re back less than 12 hours later because I have a fever again. I got a fever of 102 and had to come back in. So we’re trying to figure out what’s wrong but no one can find out what’s wrong,” Isabella Strahan said in a YouTube video.

“This is the worst fever I think I’ve had. I don’t feel as horrible as I did the first time, I just have a really bad headache so I thought nothing of it and now we’re in the ER,” she continued, adding, “I don’t feel great. I don’t feel horrible. I’ve felt worse but I don’t feel good. I feel like I can barely walk now.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Isabella Strahan Needed a Blood Transfusion

Play

After being taken to the hospital with a high fever, Isabella Strahan underwent a blood transfusion as well as an MRI on her eyes. She was released from the hospital, but when her fever spiked, she ended up right back in the emergency room just hours later.

Doctors told her that she needed to undergo surgery to drain fluid from her head.

“They are just going to stick a needle in my head and drain it. I’ll be under anesthesia but not what I planned to do because I didn’t plan on coming back to the hospital,” she said in her vlog.

Isabella Strahan’s cancer battle has been tough on the whole family.

“The last three days have been a little rough because she had a fever that kind of comes and goes. I had to take her to the hospital and thought she’d come home a few hours later… It’s been three days, but hopefully she’ll be home today,” Michael Strahan said on “Good Morning America.”

Isabella Strahan Has Done Her Best to Stay Positive

Isabella Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023. According to the National Cancer Institute, the five-year survival rate for patients with such a diagnosis is just over 71%.

The teen underwent emergency brain surgery and started chemo in the new year. Although it hasn’t been an easy process, Isabella Strahan has taken on the challenge and has decided to keep up with her YouTube vlogs in an effort to keep herself busy — and potentially help other patients who might be going through something similar.

“So many people reached out and said, ‘I’m glad you’re doing this thank you for doing this, this has really helped us,'” he said. “And all that support that she’s getting from people she doesn’t know, on top of people that she does know, has kept her in a very positive space,” Michael Strahan said on “Good Morning America,” per EW.

READ NEXT: Hayley Erbert Makes First Public Appearance Following Health Emergency