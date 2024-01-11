DWTS Guest Judge Speaks Publicly for the First Time About Devastating Family News

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Michael Strahan has shared that his 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in October 2023.

The father-daughter duo appeared on “Good Morning America” on January 11, 2024, to share that Isabella had undergone emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai. Doctors removed the mass, which was located at the base of her skull. She is set to start chemotherapy in February 2024.

“I’m feeling good. Not too bad,” Isabella Strahan said on GMA. “That’s my next step. I’m ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over. …. I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing,” she added.

Michael Strahan Says His Daughter Will ‘Crush’ Cancer

Isabella Strahan has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, which is the most common type of cancerous brain tumor found in children, per the Mayo Clinic.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the 5-year survival rate for medullablastoma is just over 71%. Multiple things can affect that percentage, including tumor grade and how the patient responds to treatment.

Michael Strahan is doing his best to see the positives amid his daughter’s health crisis, and believes that she’s going to “crush” her treatments.

“I literally think that, in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world, because I’ve got an amazing daughter. I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this,” he told GMA host Robin Roberts.

Back in the fall of 2023, Michael Strahan missed a few weeks of work for undisclosed reasons.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns,” a spokesperson for ABC told USA Today in early November 2023. We now know that Michael Strahan was with his daughter as she underwent surgery.

Fans Are Showing Michael Strahan & His Family Support During This Challenging Time

Shortly after the official Instagram page for “Good Morning America” shared a clip from the Strahan’s interview, fans commented their love and support for the family.

“God Bless Isabella. She is going to crush this! All about faith. And how lucky is she to have her dad and twin by her side,” one person wrote.

“My husband also had a brain tumor and we found out because he had a gran mal seizure. So glad she is open about it on TV because people need to know that our life can change in an instant. So happy to hear she us doing great!!! She looks beautiful!!!” someone else said.

“She’s stunning. I hope she heals completely. Cancer really cares about no one,” a third comment read.

“I have cried all morning @michaelstrahan. This was her story to tell and the love and support that she has received makes an impact on her health and treatment. Continue the fight @isabellastrahan,” a fourth Instagram user added.

