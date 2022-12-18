DWTS Alum Provides Update Following Medical Emergency

A “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist has shared an update with fans after his mother was rushed to the hospital on December 16, 2022.

On December 17, 2022, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to say that his mother, Sharon Osbourne, 70, had been released from the hospital and was resting at home.

According to TMZ, Sharon Osbourne, 70, suffered some type of medical emergency at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. The outlet confirmed that Osbourne was taken to Santa Paula Hospital after experiencing a “terrifying” emergency.

Jack Osbourne set the record straight on the early reporting and shared that things with his mom are okay. Heavy has reached out for comment.

Jack Osbourne Was Working With His Mother When She Fell Ill

TMZ reported that Sharon Osbourne was filming a “ghost-themed show” when she started not feeling well and emergency personnel were called to the scene. Jack Osbourne later clarified that his mom was filming a show with him called “Night of Terror.”

“Ok here is what I’ll say,” Jack Osbourne wrote on his Instagram Stories. “First things first. MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha,” he continued.

“The Osbournes: Night of Terror” was a TV special that aired in 2020 and showed the family going on a “paranormal investigation” together, according to IMDb.

In the credits for the show, Jack Osbourne is listed as a “paranormal investigator” and is joined by his family members, including his mother, his father, Ozzy Osbourne, and his sister, Kelly Osbourne, on a family adventure filled with plenty of eery moments and scares.

Jack Osbourne Didn’t Reveal What Happened to His Mom

Very few details of what happened to Sharon Osbourne were shared online and Jack Osbourne said that he’s going to let his mother explain everything when she’s ready to do so.

“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready,” Jack Osbourne wrote.

Sharon Osbourne’s health issue appeared to be sudden as she had been active on social media just hours before the report of her hospitalization surfaced. Although she hasn’t shared an update just yet, many fans are relieved to know that Sharon Osbourne is okay and that she is no longer in the hospital.

The past several months have been trying for Sharon Osbourne, as she has been focused on caring for her husband. Ozzy Osbourne, who has been dealing with various health issues, including Parkinson’s Disease.

In an interview with The Guardian in August 2022, Ozzy Osbourne credited his wife for being his rock through these challenging times.

“Without my Sharon, I’d be f****** gone. We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it,” he said.

