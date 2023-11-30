DWTS Season 32 Contestant Quits Another Show for Medical Reasons

A season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has quit another reality show. Just weeks after being sent home on the dance competition show, Deadline reports that Jamie Lynn Spears has left “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” for medical reasons.

“Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities,” a spokesperson for the show said.

Details about why the “Sweet Magnolias” star needed to leave or what exactly happened were not immediately made available. Heavy has reached out to a rep for Spears for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jamie Lynn Spears Has Spoken Candidly About Britney Spears on the Show

“I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” is a show that can almost be compared to “Survivor,” but for famous people. Basically, a group of stars live together, essentially abandoned in the jungle who complete various tasks and competitions for daily necessities, such as food. Most of the celebs aren’t familiar with roughing it, putting them in a challenging spot from the start.

As they continue on their journey off grid, they open up to one another in what can be a truly bonding experience. During her time on the show, Spears spoke openly about her older sister, Britney Spears.

Though their relationship has been up and down over the years, Jamie Lynn Spears said that she’s in touch with her mega star sis and that the two actually spoke before she went to Australia for the show.

“I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most,” she said, according to EW.

“We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways. Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have… I’ve been the one person in her life — and she can say this — I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister,'” she added.

Jamie Lynn Spears Has Been on a Reality Television Journey

Jamie Lynn Spears has been making the reality television rounds, so to speak. In 2022, she filmed “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” She appeared on three episodes before withdrawing from the competition.

In 2023, she inked a deal to appear on “Dancing With the Stars.” She was paired with Alan Bersten and gave ballroom dancing her best shot, but she was voted off week two, finishing the competition in 13th place. A few weeks later, Variety confirmed that she’d be a part of the new season of “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.”

As part of her press pack, Jamie Lynn Spears said that she decided to give reality television a try amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I think it is so far out of my comfort zone and this year with SAG being on strike, I have said ‘yes’ to a lot of unscripted projects. I am really enjoying throwing myself into these experiences,” she said.

