DWTS Season 32 Contestant Denies Kissing Pro

A season 32 contestant has denied kissing his pro partner on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Harry Jowsey, 26, and Rylee Arnold, 18, got very close throughout the season and have built a strong friendship while competing on the show. However, some fans think the two are more than friends and that there might be something romantic going on between them.

During their last performance before their elimination, some fans thought that the two actually kissed on the ballroom floor. In fact, during the judge’s feedback, Bruno Tonioli even thought he saw a bit of a kiss. “It was a romantic dance, the chemistry was tangible. Were you kissing actually?” he asked.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Jowsey replied. However, in an interview with EW, Jowsey denied locking lips with Arnold. “Oh no, we didn’t kiss during the dance. I’m sick,” Jowsey told the outlet.

Harry Jowsey Penned a Special Message for Rylee Arnold Following Elimination

After learning that they wouldn’t make it to the semifinals, Jowsey took to Instagram to share his overall thoughts on the season. In his caption, he included some kind words about Arnold.

“Rylee, where do we even start?! I’m just so proud of you. I can’t believe how incredible you are, to see you blossom and transform over these few months has been such an honour,” Jowsey wrote.

“You really had your work cut out for you with me, but you never gave up and handled everything with such grace and patience. I have so much love for you, I’m so incredibly proud of you and I’m so grateful to be a small part in your beautiful story,” he added.

Arnold took to the comments section to respond, writing, “cryingggg” before adding a second comment. “So grateful for you! you are the best,” she said.

Rylee Arnold Said She’s ‘Lucky’ to Have Met Harry Jowsey

Arnold also uploaded an exit post with a message for Jowsey.

“To Harry, thank you for being the most incredible person, you are such a light and just such an amazing and genuine person. This season with you was so special and I’m so lucky to have been paired with you and to have made such an amazing relationship with you,” read her caption.

“You taught me so much and I will forever be grateful for you. Thank you for always making me laugh and being such a fun positive light to be around. You inspired so many people this season including me and I’m truly so so proud of you and just in awe of everything you did, thank you for all of your hard work and putting in so much time and effort each week. all of our memories this season were just so so amazing,” she continued.

“I love you and I’m so happy to have met you and that we were brought together,” she added.

So far, Arnold and Jowsey are still very much in touch. In fact, Jowsey spent the Thanksgiving holiday with the Arnold family in California.

Jowsey will return to the ballroom for the season finale in December 2023.

