DWTS Alum Shows Off Baby Bump Following Surprise Pregnancy News: PHOTO

On July 1, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer shared some photos of herself enjoying her time out on a lake in a bikini. The photos mark the first time that Kramer showed off her bare baby bump after announcing that she is pregnant with her third child.

“After packing up our house in a week and a half and then learning a movie to filming for 3 weeks all day….this is everything I was looking forward to at the end of it.. My kiddos, family and rest on my favorite lake. Grateful for it all and this season of wild and peace,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Kramer, who competed on season 23 of DWTS alongside ballroom pro Gleb Savchenko, shares two children, Jolie and Jace, with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. Kramer and her fiance, Allan Russell are expecting a baby boy later this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Happy to See Jana Kramer Enjoying Her Life

Kramer and Caussin had a tough marriage that was filled with infidelity on Caussin’s part. In an episode of “Red Table Talk,” Kramer revealed that Caussin had cheating with “more” than 13 women. Although Kramer had forgiven Caussin more than once, she decided to end her marriage in April 2021.

“As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” Kramer captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Now, fans are really excited to see her start this new chapter of her life — and many are excited for her new arrival, too.

“We can’t imagine how happy you must be this 4th! With everything that has happened in your lives this past year. Wishing the 5 of you everything in this life,” one person wrote.

“It’s wonderful to see you go from sadness to LOVE & HAPPINESS. YOU DESERVE IT AND YOUR KIDS TOO,” someone else added.

“Girl I so happy for you and your little growing family! After all you have went thru to get here! I have been a silent fan for years! Love you,” a third comment read.

“You are so adorable with that belly!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Jana Kramer Announced Her Pregnancy in June

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Kramer, who got engaged to Russell and found out that she was expecting.

“I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing. I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending,'” Kramer told People magazine in June 2023.

In addition, Kramer has moved her family out of the house where her kids have been living for the past few years.

“The other day we said our goodbyes to our house. Lots of emotions but grateful for the memories had and hopeful for the memories to come in our new home coming soon,” she captioned an Instagram post on June 10, 2023.

READ NEXT: Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Link Up at Walt Disney World & Fans Love to See It