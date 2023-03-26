DWTS Alum Reveals What She Refuses to Do For New Boyfriend

Jana Kramer is not making a move. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum opened up on her “Whine Down” podcast to give an update on her long-distance relationship with Scottish soccer coach, Allan Russell.

In 2021, Kramer split from Mike Caussin, her husband of nearly seven years, according to People. The ex-spouses share two kids, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4. But because she’s involved in a shared child custody arrangement, Kramer revealed that she can’t just pack up and move out of the country.

During a March 2023 episode of her podcast, Kramer, 39, said it wouldn’t be “fair” to her family for her to move from her home in Nashville, Tennessee to England, where Russell lives and works.

“I can’t move right now to England with my two kids. I don’t think that would be fair, at the age that they are, for my ex and all of that, so what can you do?” she revealed. “I would never uproot the kids, I’ll just say that, to the UK,” she added.

Jana Kramer Said It Would Be Easier For Her Boyfriend to Come to Her

During her podcast, Kramer revealed that the goal for the couple is to “be in the same place,” but she noted that it makes more sense for Russell to relocate than her.

“With his work…it’s one of those things where he’s a soccer coach so he works in England, could potentially work here in the States,” she said. “To make our relationship work, again, with his job, too, there’s a lot of months off, so he could come here on the months that are off.”

She also revealed that despite the fact that she has been dating Russell for months, he has yet to meet her children or her ex-husband. “I will also say they will for sure meet because I’m sure [Russell] will be around the kids eventually,” she said.

Russell was previously working as a coach for the Norwich City Football Club. He ended his contract in March 2023 to pursue other opportunities, per the Canaries website. Russell is also the founder of the Superior Striker coaching program and the co- founder of Roam Foods.

Jana Kramer Previously Expressed Concern Over Dating Long-Distance

In January 2023, Kramer gave a few details about her new relationship during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. During the pod, the mom of two revealed that she met her then-mystery man on a dating app, but she admitted that she hesitated to pursue the connection when she found out he lived in England.

“Even with him, I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like how would this even work?’” she revealed. “And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’”

Once she decided to meet her suitor in person, the two decided not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. “I’ve never done long-distance,” she said. “It’s gonna be tough.”

A few weeks after the podcast episode aired, Kramer went Instagram official with Russell. “Back where it all started…” she captioned a cozy photo of him hugging her from behind as they both laughed. “Also this is so us…trying to take a photo.”

