DWTS Semi-Finalist Makes Rumored Romance Instagram Official

On January 28, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist Jana Kramer made her new relationship Instagram official, confirming that she’s dating soccer coach Allan Russell.

Although Kramer has previously said she’s in a relationship, she chose to keep her beau secret for as long as she could. On the January 22, 2023, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer admitted that she almost went Instagram official with her boyfriend weeks ago.

“Everyone knows that I have a boyfriend, that’s already out there. We talked about it. It was just maybe when we’re together next,” she explained. Although she hasn’t revealed her boyfriend’s identity, Kramer did say that her new guy was an athlete who hailed from Scotland. The two have been doing the long distance thing for several weeks now as Russell lives in the UK and Kramer calls Tennessee home.

Jana Kramer Shared an Older Photo of Her & Her Boyfriend

Kramer shared a bit of a throwback photo of her and Russell to make their relationship official. “Back where it all started,” she captioned the post, adding, “Also this is so us… trying to take a photo.”

In the picture, Kramer leaned into her guy with her head back as she laughed. Russell wrapped his arm around her and smiled as he looked directly at the camera.

Kramer’s post came just days after The U.S. Sun reported that she was dating Russell. A source told the outlet that Kramer and Russell met on the dating app Raya. “When she learned Allan was in town, she made plans to meet up with him and they had this instant chemistry,” the source said.

“She attended a few of his games and she went to see him in the UK twice in December,” the source continued, adding, “She has plans to visit him more.”

Jana Kramer Opened Up About Introducing a Guy to Her Kids

Kramer was previously married to Mike Caussin from 2015 until 2021.

“As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” Kramer shared on Instagram in April 2021.

In an episode of “Red Table Talk,” Kramer shared that Caussin had been unfaithful to her numerous times, cheating with “more” than 13 women.

Now that Kramer has moved on, she’s focused on herself and the well-being of the two young children that she shares with Caussin. On her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer said that things are starting to get serious between her and her boyfriend and she’s already thinking about what that will mean for her kids.

“I’ve done a really good job at not introducing the kids to people. And obviously they haven’t met the new boyfriend. Having said that, the boyfriend and I are talking about future things,” she said. “And in my mind, I’m like, it makes me excited and it also makes me scared for — you just never know, right? And with kids, I don’t want them to be in a place where their ground is not as steady as possible. Like I want them to be so secure, solid foundation, and I’m in charge of that,” she continued.

“I don’t care about me, my heart’s been broken a million times, I can deal with another broken heart — my kids, that’s a different story. They’re older now, they understand more now,” she added. Kramer noted that Russell has older kids, and has been thinking quite a bit about blending families, though her relationship isn’t there quite yet.

