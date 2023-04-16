DWTS Alum Reveals Details on ‘Embarrassing’ Blind Date

Jana Kramer had a disastrous date with a reality star.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alums split from Mike Caussin, her husband of nearly seven years, in 2021 and is currently in a serious relationship with Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell. But years before that, she had a bad blind date with “The Hills’ star Brody Jenner – and it ended in the worst way ever.

Jana Kramer’s Date Was So Bad She Cut Out Early & Had an Embarrassing Moment on Her Way Out

Kramer opened up about her bad blind date while speaking with “The Hills” alum Heidi Montag during an April 2023 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. On her pod, she revealed that the blind date took place during “The Hills” heyday around 2007 and it was a double date with Montag and her future husband, Spencer Pratt.

“I was like, maybe, 24, ” Kramer recalled to Montag. “I mean, a long, long time ago. We were at some club on Sunset.”

“We’re at this dinner, and it was like the worst,” she said. “It was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst. And the worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night because we were not vibing at all.”

Kramer went on to reveal that Jenner said something that put her off, and she decided to escape the bad date. “He said something to me, and I was like, ‘That’s it, I’m leaving,” she revealed. “I go marching toward the exit sign, but there were mirrors on the walls. Well, little do I know, it was the reflection [of the exit sign] in the mirror, so I slam right into the mirror.”

“I did not look back to see if someone saw me, but I’m pretty sure someone saw me walk into the mirror,” Kramer said. She also revealed that was the last time she ever saw Jenner.

Jana Kramer Had a “Falling Out” With Another Star From “The Hills”

Kramer’s bad date with Jenner came years before she had a bad experience with one of his made-for-TV exes. Kristin Cavallari was portrayed as one of Jenner’s flames on “The Hills,” although she later admitted she didn’t really date him at that time, per E! News.

But Cavallari was married to NFL star Jay Cutler for seven years, and after their split, he was linked with Kramer, who also lived in Nashville where Cavallari and her ex-husband both reside.

According to E! News, Cutler and Kramer went on a date in Nashville in September 2021 and were later spotted together at a comedy show in South Carolina.

Kramer’s ex, Ian Schinelli, told Us Weekly that the singer had “a falling out” with Cavallari over the situation. Another source told the outlet that Cavallari “was hurt” by Kramer’s date with Cutler because she considered her a friend.

Kramer maintained that it was never a serious situation and that her date with Cutler only became public because he’s a high-profile person. “He was never my boyfriend,” she said on her podcast in 2021, per Us.

