‘Dancing With the Star’ Alum Opens Up About Divorce, Being ‘Destroyed’ by Co-Parenting

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and music star Jana Kramer announced her divorce from her husband of six years, Mike Caussin, in late April of 2021.

In an Instagram post at the time, Kramer wrote, “‘It’s time,’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality.”

She said that she fought for her marriage, but she could not find a way to make it work any longer and would be filing for divorce. She has since opened up about how hard the divorce has been on herself and her children.

Kramer Says She Stayed With Caussin For the Kids

Kramer and Caussin have two children together, their daughter, Jolie, 5, and their son, Jace, 2. The star opened up during her Monday, May 3 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast about what it would be like to be separated and venture into co-parenting.

“I went to my therapist a few weeks ago like, ‘Fine, I’ll just live this life, it’s fine,'” she said. “I didn’t want to break up my family. My whole thing was, like, I didn’t want this for the kids.”

Her therapist told her that her husband was “taking [her] light away,” she shared on the podcast.

Kramer Says She Will Be ‘Destroyed’ By Co-Parenting

In the podcast, Kramer opened up about what makes her nervous about co-parenting with Caussin.

“The first time they leave for an overnight, I’m gonna be destroyed,” she said. “That’s not what I wanted. That’s not what I worked for. That’s not what I fought for. And it’s not f***ing fair. And it makes me so angry. I worked too damn hard for it to end this way.”

She continued, saying that her children are the light of her life, and she just wants them to be happy.

“It’s so hard when I have all these feelings and emotions and then I have to be a mom on top of it,” Kramer shared. “The first week I counted down to nap time cause I can go in my room and just shut the door and cry, just cry and then button it back up.”

The Future of Kramer’s Podcast Is Unclear

The “Whine Down” podcast usually features both Kramer and Caussin, but Caussin will no longer be a co-host, and it’s not totally clear if Kramer will continue with the show now that they’ve divorced.

“I filed for divorce a few weeks ago and it has not been easy, I’ll say that,” Kramer shared during the Monday, May 3 episode. “I don’t know if I want to do this show anymore if I’m being completely honest. I started the show by myself, and it’s something I always wanted to do.”

She added, “It just felt like ours, and now it feels weird not having him on here. It just feels weird.”

The star later took to Instagram to clarify her comments.

“I was reminded by producer Mark that this was my baby, my dream, and though it morphed into something else, I can have the power to walk my own path again just like in life…” she wrote. “I’ll keep speaking my truth in hopes of helping and selfishly knowing I’m not alone too.”

