DWTS Alum Gives Birth to Son, Shares Baby’s First Photo

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has welcomed her third child.

On November 14, 2023, Jana Kramer shared the very first photos of her newborn baby boy, Roman.

“Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell. Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs 1oz,” Kramer captioned an Instagram post. The baby’s father is Kramer’s fiance, soccer star Allan Russell.

Kramer, who competed on season 23 of DWTS, announced her pregnancy in June 2023. “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing,” Kramer previously told People magazine. “I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer’s ‘DancingWith the Stars’ Family Congratulated Her & Allan Russell

Baby Roman is the third child for Kramer, who was previously married to Mike Caussin. The two co-parent daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, while Russell has one teenage son from a previous relationship.

Kramer shared a few photos of her newborn son on Instagram. She included some family photos that were taken at the hospital, as well. Kramer posted a few additional pictures and some videos of her first 24 hours with her newborn on her Instagram Stories.

Kramer and Russell received warm wishes after sharing Roman with the world, and many of Kramer’s “Dancing With the Stars” family comment on her post.

“What an angel. Congratulations babe! Xo,” wrote DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“Oh he is perfect. Congrats mama,” said former pro Lindsay Arnold.

“Perfection! Awwww so so happy for you!!!” added “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Congrats Kramer!” DWTS alum Mario Lopez’s comment read.

Dozens of other comments appeared on the post from family, friends, and fans.

Allan Russell Shared Additional Photos of Baby Roman

Russell shared his own post announcing the arrival of his second son.

“Welcome to the world Roman James Russell you are beautiful baby @kramergirl what an absolute warrior of a woman and incredible mum who I simply adore @troy0_7 congrats on being a big brother and we know you’ll be an amazing mentor and inspiration for him xxxx,” he captioned his post.

Russell included a couple of different shots of the newborn.

The first photo was the same as Kramer’s first snap and showed the family nuzzling in together as Roman took a snooze. In the next photo in Russell’s photo gallery, he was holding the newborn in the hospital room as Kramer peered up at him.

In the third photo, Russell appeared to be crouching down next to the hospital bed as Kramer placed her hand on his face. Big sister, Jolie, had Roman in her arms while Jace was looking on. The last photo was taken shortly after Russell saw his son for the first time following Kramer’s C-section.

