Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Undergoes Elective Surgery

Former Dancing With the Stars contestant and country singer Jana Kramer announced and explained her decision to get breast augmentation surgery in a new Instagram post.

Kramer posted a photo on Instagram, writing, “Time to let you all in on a deeper level. I have been insanely hesitant on sharing this because, honestly, I’m afraid of the reactions. I guess with as much as I do share you wouldn’t think I would have a problem oversharing, but this goes deep for me.”

She added, “I considered not saying anything but then it just would have felt inauthentic, and well, you might be noticing a difference.”

Kramer Explained Her Decision to Get Breast Augmentation

Kramer explained her decision to her followers, saying that she wanted to be authentic and let everyone know why she might look different.

“So here goes,” she wrote. “After many years of consideration, I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift. I want to be open about WHY. First off, because ‘I’ want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the ‘I’ part.”

She said that she previously considered breast augmentation but couldn’t explain to herself why she wanted to do it, first thinking that it would make her marriage better but “the better part of me knew, that was a distraction.”

She added, “It still bothered me though. And after having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn’t go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I’m undressed. I don’t want to feel that way anymore.”

Kramer Says She Wanted to Feel Confident

Kramer shared a personal story about growing up and being called “flat as a board” by a boy in her eighth grade class. She also said that she thinks that every body is beautiful no matter the shape or size.

“So I just ask y’all to celebrate this with me,” she shared. “I’m at a place where I feel empowered to do what I want. I’m being honest about what it means. If you need a push to give yourself that same grace, here it is.”

She added, “No one knows what’s in another woman’s head. Or, for that matter, under their shirt. So do what’s right for you, and I’ll celebrate with you too.”

Kramer wrote that she is nervous about the procedure, but she’s also very excited and wants to share the journey with her followers.

“I just ask you celebrate women instead of tear down,” she wrote. “We all need support.”

The post was made on International Women’s Day as a way to empower women.

Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, got married in 2015. The couple have two children together, Jolie Rae, who is 5 years old, and Jace Joseph, who is two years old. The couple released a book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, which is a relationship self-help book that talks about sex addiction and infidelity.

