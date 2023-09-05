Pregnant DWTS Alum Gives Update on Baby #3

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer is giving an update on her third baby. Kramer and her beau, Allan Russell, are expecting a baby boy later on in 2023. This is the first child for the couple, but the third for Kramer (she shares Jolie and Jace with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin) and the second for Russell (he has a teenage son with an ex).

As Kramer gets in to her second trimester, she was hoping to feel a bit better, but she admits that she’s still feeling pretty lousy. She revealed such during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

“It’s wild how different pregnancies are. In the first trimester, I couldn’t really stomach anything but a bagel and cream cheese and now the thought of a bagel and cream cheese makes me want to vomit,” Kramer shared on August 20, 2023.

“I can’t eat any sweets or my stomach hurts. I’m still nauseous throughout the day but it’s worse at night and morning,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer Has Had Terrible Nausea That Left Her Unable to Brush Her Teeth

On the August 21, 2023, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer revealed that she was unable to brush her teeth for the whole first trimester of her pregnancy.

“This is gross, but, like, the water and mint made me want to vomit first trimester, so I couldn’t brush my teeth,” she said. “I would try and then I would gag and then I’d puke, and so, it just wasn’t worth the extra puke of the day,” she added.

The upside is that there have been a few things that have made Kramer feel better. On her Instagram Stories, she explained that she’d been craving really cold things, which seemed to settle her stomach.

“I just want salads all the time. Things that are not too heavy. I really wish I could eat fries or warm things but that sounds awful to me. Also I can’t drink flat water or that makes me want to puke too. So, I have lots of bubbly,” she wrote.

Jana Kramer Announced Her Pregnancy in June

After weeks of internet speculation, Kramer confirmed that she was expecting her third child.

“I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing,” Kramer told People magazine in June 2023. “I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more,” she added.

Kramer, who announced her engagement to her soccer player boyfriend a couple of weeks prior, says she’s “so excited” to meet her baby. She has also praised Russell for his love and support as she navigates this pregnancy while caring for her two young children.

Also on her Q&A, Kramer revealed that she and Russell have chosen a name for their son, though she isn’t sharing the name just yet.

“It’s a name we always came back to and when we compared it to others, the one we loved always ended up being the fav,” she said.

