Jason Mraz Declares DWTS Is the ‘Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Singer Jason Mraz has already delivered a couple of stellar performances in season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.” He is partnered with DWTS pro Daniella Karagach, and the pair’s week 2 rumba was deemed “exceptional” by judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Both during the premiere, with their cha cha, and in week 2 with their rumba, Karagach and Mraz were near the top of the score leaderboard. They may make it look easy on the dance floor during the show, but Mraz is opening up about how difficult this experience has already been for him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Mraz Is Pushing Himself Hard With the Jive

Next up for Mraz and Karagach is a jive to The Contours song “Do You Love Me,” teases ABC. That dance style requires an entirely different pace and rhythm than the rumba did, and it seems the “Dancing with the Stars” contender might be struggling with it a bit.

Mraz took to TikTok over the weekend to give fans an update on how things have been going in learning the jive with Karagach. His video showed a small glimpse into the pair practicing some steps, but the really telling part was the text Mraz added over the video.

“This show is the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” the singer wrote. Mraz continued, “There are no days off. Physically, I am pushing myself to the edge.” He then admitted, “And I’m about to go over it.”

It was clear from the video that both Mraz and Karagach had been working very hard throughout that day of rehearsal. The video was shared in slow motion and set to a mellow Chopin piece of music. Even so, both Mraz and Karagach looked exhausted and sweaty.

Mraz shared the same video, without the additional text, on his Instagram page as well. “Trying to keep up with @daniellakaragach – choreographer, teacher, pro and new mom,” the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wrote. “Wow. Much respect to this inspiring, world class human,” Mraz added.

Karagach and Mraz have bonded quickly in their “Dancing with the Stars” partnership, and she wasted no time in commenting on his Instagram post. “Keeping up?!?! You’re OWNING IT,” the dance pro wrote.

DWTS Fans Are Loving Mraz & Karagach as Partners

Mraz might be struggling a bit with his week 3 jive, but “Dancing with the Stars” fans stepped up to give him a boost.

“Your hard work is paying off! It’s a lot of pressure. Thank you for giving your all. The season will pass and you’ll be glad you did it,” one TikTok follower wrote.

Another supporter commented, “You and Daniella are hands down my favorite this season!”

Someone else added, “But your hard work is paying off dear Jason!! And you’ve got a great partner in @DaniellaKaragach! Keep it up – you’re making us fans proud!”

Mraz and Karagach are winning over fans on the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit too, as many showed their love in response to the TikTok he had shared.

“I really don’t see how anyone else has a chance. He’s so good, likeable and has the best pro as his partner,” one Redditor detailed.

“Jive week will really test you but he looks gooddd,” another raved.

A separate commenter added, “Honestly… a rumba and then jive right after? They’re really pushing him for sure, but I know he’ll deliver!”