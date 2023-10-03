DWTS Week 2 Elimination Is a ‘Shocker’ Says Derek Hough

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” already eliminated its first couple during the premiere, which aired on September 26. Now, during week 2, a second pair was sent packing as well.

The first season 32 couple cut was Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki, and both DWTS fans and pros were disappointed by the results. Several other pairs struggled during the “Dancing with the Stars” premiere as well, but were they able to turn things around in week 2?

Here’s what you need to know:

The 2nd Couple Eliminated in Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was…

“Dancing with the Stars” deemed week 2 as “Latin Night,” which meant couples performed dance styles including the cha cha, rumba, salsa, samba, and tango. After the performances wrapped up, the two couples at risk of elimination were named.

The bottom two couples at the end of the season 32 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” were Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart along with Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten.

After combining the votes from viewers and the scores from the judges, Spears and Bersten became the second pair from “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 eliminated.

Two Pairs Tied Atop the Week 2 DWTS Leaderboard

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong danced a samba and the judges awarded them a score of 21 out of 30. They received a score of 7 from each of the three judges and received mostly positive feedback.

Tyson Beckford and pro Jenna Johnson performed a salsa which garnered a score of 18 out of 30 from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba gushed over Beckford’s “Dance Glow Up,” and all three judges felt this performance was much better than the previous week, where the pair earned a 12 out of 30.

Barry Williams and his partner Peta Murgatroyd danced a cha cha and their score from the judges was 15 out of 30. Inaba was booed by the audience for her critique, but Derek Hough received cheers for noting Williams was a joy to watch.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart shared a samba and their score was a 15 out of 30. That was a dip from their premiere performance score, which was 18 out of 30.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko shared a salsa and earned 18 out of 30 points from the judges. She received good feedback from the judges, who encouraged her to embrace and build her confidence.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a salsa and got a score of 24 out of 30. Hough deemed her performance exceptional, and both Inaba and Bruno Tonioli raved over Gomez’s dance as well.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov did a samba and the judges gave them a score of 20 out of 30. Hough praised Madix’s samba roll, although he noted it lacked a bit of refinement. Inaba encouraged Madix to finish her movements, adding that she has “so much going for you.” Inaba gave a score of 6, while Tonioli and Hough both gave a 7.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater performed a salsa and the judges awarded them a 12 out of 30. Umansky lost track of his steps near the end of the dance, but all three judges pointed out it happens to everybody and gave him positive feedback.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber performed a tango and the judges gave them a 19 out of 30. Inaba lauded Hannigan’s sensuality and poise and gave her a score of 7. Hough gushed over this performance, noting it was much better than her first dance. Hough and Tonioli both gave Hannigan a score of 6.

Charity Lawson and Ezra Sosa, who stood in for pro Artem Chigvintsev, performed a cha cha which received a score of 21 out of 30 from the judges. While the judges noted some imperfections, they all raved over how well Lawson did with the sudden change in partner.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold danced the salsa. Their score was 15 out of 30. Tonioli noticed the improvement in effort on Jowsey’s part, and Inaba noted he built confidence in comparison to being “so scared” during the premiere.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten performed a cha cha, to which the judges gave a total score of 16 out of 30. Hough noted the big improvement Spears had over the previous week, and both Hough and Tonioli encouraged her to let go of simple footwork mistakes she made. Inaba gave the pair a score of 6, while Hough and Tonioli each gave a score of 5.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach danced the rumba and received a 24 out of 30. All three judges raved the pair for their rumba, with Inaba noting it was “exceptional.”