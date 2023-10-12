DWTS Alum Shares First Post Since Husband’s Divorce Filing

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are getting a divorce.

On October 11, 2023, nearly one month after the split news was first reported, Mai returned to Instagram to share her first post.

“Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal,” read a handwritten message on Mai’s Instagram feed. She captioned the post with a black heart emoji and nothing more.

On September 15, 2023, TMZ reported that Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed official documents in the Fulton County, Georgia, court system to end his marriage. According to those documents, Jeezy has requested joint custody of 1-year-old daughter, Monaco. Neither Jeezy nor Mai have spoken publicly about their split.

Jeannie Mai Received Love & Support From Friends & Fans

Mai’s post was met with love and support from some of her friends, including “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater. Dozens of fans also showed up in the comments section to let Mai know that they support her during this tough time in her life.

“You don’t owe us anything, not a word, not a video, not a photo/selfie. Nothing! Release that pressure and just live to His expectation… no one else’s! Bless,” one person said.

“People will judge what you got going on but its between your family and god! We all have a story. I hope the best for you,” someone else added.

“Beautiful we have all been there at one point or another. Know that this to shall pass and God has your back. If you have the Lord and your family nothing else matters. God bless you,” a third comment read.

“Less is more! Show the world less and give more to your personal life. This social media world will drain you,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Jeezy and Mai tied the knot in Atlanta in March 2021. They welcomed daughter Monaco in January 2022.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here,” she captioned a birth announcement.

Jeezy Has Been Active on Social Media Since His Divorce Filing

Mai’s last Instagram post ahead of the divorce news was uploaded on September 13, 2023, just two days before TMZ’s report. The post didn’t even hint at trouble in paradise, with Mai sharing a photo of herself wearing a hot pink ensemble with a long train that swept the ground.

“You’re welcome NY, for my complimentary street cleaning,” Mai captioned the post. Meanwhile, Jeezy’s last post prior to the split news was uploaded on September 14, 2023, and some fans thought that his caption may have been hinting at what was coming.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” he wrote. Jeezy has been very active on social media since news of the divorce was made public.

On October 4, 2023, for example, Jeezy shared a picture of himself with another interesting caption.

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great,” he wrote.

