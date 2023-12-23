DWTS Alum Shares the Sad Way She Learned of Husband’s Divorce Filing

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jeannie Mai didn’t know her husband ended their marriage until the rest of the world did.

On September 15, 2023, TMZ reported that Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce from Mai. Mai has since opened up about the filing, telling Jennifer Hudson that it has been a tough year — but that she’s starting to focus on the positives in life.

“When I found out, you know, at the same time as the rest of the world, that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,” she said on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Today, it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life,” she added, referring to her 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Jeannie Mai’s Court Documents Suggest Infidelity Was Behind the Breakdown of Her Marriage

Neither Mai nor Jeezy have said much about the reasons behind their sudden split. However, divorce docs seem to suggest that infidelity may have been the cause.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Mai suggested that Jeezy cheated on her.

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party,” the documents read in part, according to the outlet.

The former couple’s prenuptial agreement would be considered null and void if someone cheated. Meanwhile, USA Today confirmed that Mai has requested full primary custody of Monaco.

“Monaco is everythang,” Mai said on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “She’s just my whole world,” the mom of one added.

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Are Focusing on Their Daughter

Both Mai and Jeezy have remained dedicated to the well-being of their only daughter and have both expressed the importance of such in both of their lives.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” Jeezy said in a statement sent to Heavy.

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” the statement concluded.

Mai and Jeezy met on “The Real” in 2018. Jeezy proposed in 2020 and the two exchanged vows the following year, and Monaco was born in January 2022.

