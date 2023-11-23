DWTS Alum’s Husband Is ‘Uneasy’ After Filing for Divorce

The estranged husband of a former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has opened up, slightly, about the demise of his marriage. News of the split of former DWTS contestant Jeannie Mai and her husband, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, emerged in September, noted the Hollywood Reporter.

In a recent interview, the rapper shared some additional insight into the couple’s attempts to save their marriage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeezy Feels Sad & Disappointed

On November 7, Jeezy sat down with Nia Long for a lengthy conversation. The interview was titled “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget.” During the talk, the rapper opened up extensively about the difficulties he experienced in his youth.

Jeezy talked about the complicated journey he has been on throughout his life. He also opened up about the choices he needed to make to move forward despite all of the obstacles he has faced.

Toward the end of the pair’s conversation, Long mentioned the state of his marriage to Mai. “I think it would be unfair to you to not address that in this space where we’re being really open and honest,” she suggested.

The rapper noted he could “never say anything that would not honor somebody,” signaling he would not tear down Mai specifically. Jeezy did add, though, “This has not been a[n] easy journey.”

“I can tell you that I’m saddened, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy,” Jeezy explained. He added, “But again, like, God has put me [on] a different path.”

Jeezy believes, “That path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all the things that I’ve been through.”

He admitted he doesn’t like to lose or fail, especially when he knows how much he put into something. At the same time, Jeezy shared, “I can only be responsible for myself. I can only do what I could do. I can’t expect someone else to do what I’m doing.”

Jeezy confirmed he and Mai did try therapy to work through the issues between them.

Fans Stepped up to Praise Jeezy for His Openness

Jeezy posted about the talk with Nia Long a handful of times on his Instagram page. The feedback and support he received from his followers was immense.

“I commend you for your vulnerability & transparency in this interview,” one comment read.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 the perfect combination of a safe space with intimacy and honesty,” praised a supporter.

“This was so good…definitely put him in a different light and I love him even more now 🙏🏽🥰✨,” added another.

In October, Jeezy said via a statement to Page Six, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.” He added, “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

Mai competed on season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars” with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong. Mai withdrew from the competition after she was diagnosed with epiglottis, People shared.

“The Real” co-host shared she was “heartbroken” that her “Dancing with the Stars” experience had to end so soon. She explained, “My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery.”

She has not shared much publicly about her split from Jeezy. In October, she shared via her Instagram page, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.”