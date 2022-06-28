‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Urges Fans to Stop With ‘Insensitive’ Comments

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson is urging fans to stop asking people when they are going to be having children.

Johnson is married to Val Chmerkovskiy, the brother of Maks Chmerkovskiy, whose wife, Peta Murgatroyd, recently opened up about having multiple miscarriages and starting IVF.

When asked about Murgatroyd’s situation in an interview with Us Weekly, Johnson said that she is proud of her sister-in-law but that she wishes fans hadn’t made the situation harder for everyone.

Johnson Says The Situation Has Brought ‘Heartbreak’

Johnson shared with Us Weekly that she has known about Murgatroyd’s struggles privately for two years.

“As a family [we’ve] obviously known about this and her struggles with it,” she told the outlet. “She’s kept it very private for the past two years. So when I saw the beautiful piece they did and that she finally opened up, I just called her and told her how proud I am of her, because I know how much heartbreak that brought and how badly she wants another baby.”

She said that a lot of women have miscarriages but not all of them feel comfortable talking about it. She shared that she thought it was “admirable” for Murgatroyd to “come out and share these vulnerable things.”

Johnson Wants People to Stop Asking When Women Are Having Babies

During the interview, Johnson opened up about the questions and comments she often receives from fans about when a baby will come.

“I think it’s a really insensitive question actually,” she said. “You never know what someone’s going through and the amount of DM’s and comments, you know, ‘When are you going to have a baby?’ It adds pressure, but it’s also nobody’s business.”

She said that people who follow her on social media or even just on “Dancing With the Stars” don’t know what she’s been through or what she and Val “want in the future.”

“You’re adding salt in the wound, so let’s just avoid being in people’s business about that kind of stuff,” she said. “If I’m not asking you, you just probably don’t ask me.”

Johnson & Val Returned From Vacation

Johnson and her husband recently returned from their vacation, and she shared multiple photos from their trip including one where she ate pizza by the pool.

“Pizza delivered in a heart shaped basket in the jacuzzi?!?!! Yes please and thank you,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

When it comes to season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” it sounds as if Val and Johnson are both planning on making their return, at least, according to the interview she conducted with Us Weekly and what Val told Extra.

“We don’t know the details of [the show] yet,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m back or not, but I’m excited about the show.”

Val has previously said that he’d be retiring from “Dancing With the Stars” after season 30, though fans are not quick to believe him about that.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Welcomes New Addition to Family