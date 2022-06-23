‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Welcomes New Addition to Family

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has welcomed a new addition to her family.

Arnold announced the news on Instagram.

“Good morning everybody!” she said. “Sage and I are headed out, yesterday was a very, very, very happy day for our family. We are so excited.”

She added, “I’ll obviously share more when I can but I am very excited about today, it’s gonna be a good one.”

Arnold was likely referring to her sister, Jensen Arnold Hill, who posted that her son was going to be born early.

“Baby boy is making his appearance a little early!!!” Jensen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her at the hospital. “We are so excited!!!”

Jensen & Her Sister, Brynley, Were Both Expecting

Brynley Arnold, Jensen and Lindsay’s younger sister, is also expecting a child in the next ten weeks.

“In a serious nesting mode right now,” she wrote on Instagram on June 22, 2022. “It’s making me so excited!! Who else went into nesting mode?!”

She also shared Jensen’s post on her Stories, writing, “Baby boy. Cannot wait to meet you! @jensenarnold_ who looks this stunning in labor!?”

Lindsay Celebrated Father’s Day

Lindsay took to Instagram to wish her father and her husband both a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to these incredible dads that Sage and I are lucky enough to have in our lives,” she wrote. “Sam and I are beyond blessed for the dads who raised us and continue to love us and our sweet Sagey girl. Sam has so many of their incredible qualities that make him the sweetest, most attentive, loving, and selfless dad to Sage.”

She added, “We just love them all so much!! Here’s to all the awesome dads out there, we appreciate you.”

Jensen also celebrated her husband on Father’s day.

“Can’t let this day go by without wishing this cutie a Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote. “Seriously can’t wait to see you as a dad to our little boy, you are going to be the best. We are so lucky to have you!!”

Some fans think that Lindsay will be having another baby soon as well.

In a Reddit thread talking about the pregnancies, some fans said they thought Lindsay would be the next one to announce that she is pregnant.

Lindsay is the mother of one daughter, Sage, who was born in 2020. Because of her pregnancy, Lindsay was not a professional dancer on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.” She did, however, return for season 30 where she was partnered with “Bachelor” Matt James.

In the Reddit thread, fans speculated that Lindsay could have another baby and skip another season of the ballroom dance competition.

“I have a feeling Lindsay will have a pregnancy announcement within the next few months too but who knows,” one person replied.

Another commented, “She seems much more motivated by mom/influence life rather than DWTS so I do agree. Though I’m someone who loves her on the show and selfishly wish she’d come back another season.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

