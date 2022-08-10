Some Fans Are Convinced They Know the Sex of Jenna Johnson’s Baby

Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros shared their baby news in an exclusive interview with People magazine in July 2022.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet.

Baby Chmerkovskiy is set to join the world in January 2023. In an interview with Extra, Johnson expressed her excitement. “I’m so happy that this is finally out there so I don’t have to hide this anymore. We’re very excited,” she said, adding that she was “almost 15 weeks” along at the time.

So, is baby Chmerkovskiy a boy or a girl? Johnson and Chmerkovskiy haven’t shared that information yet — but some fans think they’ve figured it out.

Johnson & Chmerkovskiy Already Found out Their Baby’s Sex

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Know Their BABY’s Gender! (Exclusive)It was date night on the red carpet at the ESPYS for ‘DWTS’ couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, who just revealed they’re expecting their first child! The pair spoke to ‘Extra’s’ Rachel Lindsay about the big news and shared that they found out the baby’s gender. Val also reflected on the evening’s honoree Vitali… 2022-07-20T23:09:35Z

In their interview with Extra, Johnson told correspondent — and former “Bachelorette” star — Rachel Lindsay that she and her husband already know their baby’s sex.

“We do know the baby’s sex,” Johnson said when Lindsay suggested they didn’t. When Lindsay asked if Johnson and Chmerkovskiy would be keeping the baby’s gender a secret, Johnson said, “no.”

“No. Not all the way. But we found out by ourselves and I love that it’s just the two of us that know the gender. So, yeah. We’ll see when we’re ready to announce it,” she said.

The couple is over the moon with the baby news and has been looking forward to conceiving for quite some time.

“I can’t wait. I’m already feeling the father strength,” Chmerkovskiy told Entertainment Tonight after the pregnancy news was confirmed.

Several Fans Think Johnson Is Having a Girl

Johnson hasn’t really dropped any big clues about whether she’s having a boy or a girl, but several people seem convinced that she’s having a girl.

A Reddit thread about baby Chmerkovskiy was started after the DWTS pro shared that her pal Witney Carson got her baby a new outfit.

“You guys. @witneycarson got baby their first outfit. I can’t stop staring at it. I would show you but it will give the gender away hehe. Baby is SO lucky to have the best aunties already!!!” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Comments on the Reddit thread started shortly thereafter.

“Definitely thinking girl,” one Redditor wrote.

“Witney definitely bought a bright pink outfit,” someone else said.

“Before i saw this i thought it was a boy but this makes me think it’s a girl,” a third person commented.

“I’m thinking it’s a girl,” echoed another Reddit user.

“This makes me think girl, plus all the pink she’s been wearing lately,” a fifth comment read.

