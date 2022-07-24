Is Jenna Johnson Taking a Break From Dancing While She’s Pregnant?

On July 15, 2022, Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy announced that they are expecting their first child together. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros shared the news in an exclusive interview with People magazine.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet.

She later shared some photos on Instagram and added a personal note about her pregnancy.

“Our biggest dream come true yet,” she captioned the post. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel,” she added.

With season 31 of DWTS just a few weeks away, it’s easy to wonder whether or not Johnson will compete or if she will take some time off. And she may have hinted that she plans on returning to the ballroom.

Johnson Plans to Keep Dancing Throughout Her Pregnancy

Johnson said that she’s still going keep dancing throughout her pregnancy.

“Gonna dance for as long as I can,” she captioned a video of her dancing with her husband which she posted to her Instagram Stories after their pregnancy announcement.

“Oddly enough, I’ve felt more inspiration since being pregnant than ever… Maybe because I want [sic] allowed to dance/workout for the first couple of weeks and I missed it so much. I’ll wear my fringe dresses until my belly can’t fit them anymore,” she added.

Dancing while pregnant can be a good form of exercise and can be done safely, according to Dance Magazine.

However, that doesn’t mean that she’s going to be on season 31 of DWTS. In an interview with People magazine at the ESPY Awards, Johnson did say that she will have “major FOMO” watching the new season, suggesting that she will not be competing.

Peta Murgatroyd Competed on DWTS When She Was Pregnant

If Johnson did decide to compete on the new season of DWTS, she wouldn’t be the first pro to participate while pregnant. Her sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd competed on the show — and won — while she was pregnant with her first child.

Murgatroyd was paired with Nyle DiMarco for season 22, which aired in 2016. At the time, Murgatroyd was expecting a baby with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy.

“I was nine weeks pregnant when I won with Nyle. I was extremely tired, but I was fine. I wasn’t, like, nauseous or anything,” she told Us Weekly, adding that she would “totally do it” again if she happened to get pregnant ahead of another season of the show.

Murgatroyd and her husband are currently going through the IVF process in hopes of growing their family. In 2022, the DWTS champ revealed that she has suffered three miscarriages and was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), according to People magazine.

Murgatroyd has been sharing her journey with fans on social media and is hopeful for some good news soon.

Season 31 of DWTS will return in the fall and will stream on Disney+.

