DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Update on Baby No. 2 Plans

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” couple Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child in January 2023. And while the duo has been open about wanting to expand their family, they aren’t in any rush.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on March 1, 2024, Johnson was asked when she and Chmerkovskiy plan on having another baby.

“Think over half my questions were this… LOL. Initially I thought I wanted babies back to back, but after having Rome, I am loving every second with him and his new discoveries/milestones that I’ve felt I need some time just with him before thinking about another one. Again, whatever happens, happens and will be a blessing,” she responded.

“But if I were to plan it out I want to wait a couple more years. Also, guys. We just celebrated his first birthday, like give me a second,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Loved Being Pregnant

While Johnson may not be ready to add to her brood just yet, she has previously said that she enjoys being pregnant.

“Once I got past the first trimester. I can honestly say I’ve never felt more confident in my own skin than when I was pregnant,” Johnson said on her Instagram Stories in October 2023.

“Everything about it was a dream come true and I couldn’t believe I was making a baby,” she continued, adding, “Sooo many tears of gratitude and joy during those beautiful but hard 9 months.”

Even at that time, Johnson said that she wasn’t thinking of getting pregnant with her second child straight away.

Meanwhile, in an interview with E! News four months later, Johnson reiterated her thoughts on the matter.

“We definitely want to expand our family. But I think we’re gonna wait a little. There’s no timeline,” she told the outlet.

Jenna Johnson’s Sister-in-Law Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are taking things one step at a time, but that doesn’t mean that the Chmerkovskiy family isn’t growing.

In February 2024, Peta Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, announced they are expecting their third child.

“Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram photo on February 5.

Johnson was one of many “Dancing With the Stars” pros to comment on the post.

“BEST yet hardest secret to keep!!!! Cannot wait for another BABY!!!!!!!” she wrote. Comments from fans began to stack up with many telling Johnson that it’s her “turn” to have another baby. It’s clear that quite a few fans would love to see Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have another baby — but it sounds like the time will eventually come, and it probably won’t be very soon.

Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are parents to 7-year-old Shai and 9-month-old Rio. They have yet to share the sex of their third child, who is due in the summer of 2024.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Reveals Reason Behind Surprising Divorce