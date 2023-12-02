Jenna Johnson Says It Was ‘Hard to Deny Dating Rumors’ After Chemistry-Filled Dance

Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy‘s romance started off quietly. The two decided not to go public with their relationship right away, taking things slow and keeping it private at the beginning.

However, there was clear chemistry between the couple, who often performed together on “Dancing With the Stars.” And, there was one dance in particular in which it was really hard to deny that there was something going on between Johnson and Chmerkovskiy.

On November 28, 2023, Johnson shared a video of a dance that she and Chmerkovskiy performed eight years ago. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “It was a little hard to deny dating rumors after this performance.”

According to People magazine, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy first met in 2014 when Johnson joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a troupe member. The two got to know one another and eventually started dating sometime in 2015, but didn’t go public until 2016.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Called the Number 1 of Her ‘All Time Favorite Dances’

Many fans recalled watching the dance routine live and several felt that there was something going on between Chmerkovskiy and Johnson at the time.

“I remember this dance and watching thinking there is something there between those two. Look at yall now,” one person commented on Johnson’s video.

“You can feel the chemistry oozing between the two of you,” someone else added.

“This was THE dance where we all knew y’all had THAT chemistry,” another fan said.

“We knew you and Val were meant to be from this dance,” a fourth Instagram user said.

In the caption of her post, Johnson revealed that the dance was one of her favorites.

“Since this performance, Semi-Finals have always held a dear spot in my heart, where I’ve felt some of mine and my partners best performances have been done. You’re so close to the finish line and it’s your one last push to pour your heart out on the dance floor to make it to the grand finale! Excited to watch all the couples dance their hearts out tonight!!” she wrote.

Johnson and Tyson Beckford were eliminated from season 32 fairly early on, but Johnson seems really excited to cheer on her husband and his partner, Xochitl Gomez, as they take the floor one last time on December 5, 2023.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Got Married in 2019

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy couldn’t keep their love on lockdown for long. After a brief split in 2016, the two reconnected in 2017 and were engaged by June of the following year.

Chmerkovskiy got down on one knee during a trip to Italy. An excited and surprised Johnson shared some photos of the proposal on Twitter (now known as X) at the time.

In April 2019, they exchanged vows at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, surrounded by family and friends, per People.

The couple started a family in 2023, welcoming son Rome in January. “Our world is forever changed,” they captioned a joint Instagram photo. About a month later, they revealed the baby’s name.

“Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much,” Johnson captioned a post.

