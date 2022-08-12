Jenna Johnson Shares ‘Stunning’ Pregnancy Bump Update

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson shared a new pregnancy bump update with her fans.

Johnson shared photos of herself in a midriff-baring brown dress that ties in the front. In the photos, she holds her belly.

“Got to see my baby today,” she wrote in the caption. “I still get emotional every time we have an ultrasound appointment! ilysm baby.”

Friends Called Johnson a ‘Goddess’

Friends and fans flocked to Johnson’s comment section to tell her she looked beautiful in the photos.

“An actual GODDESS,” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold commented.

Witney Carson simply wrote, “OH MY GOSH.”

“YESSSSSSS BABY MUMMA,” the photographer wrote. “loved this shoot with you so much… and yep; ultrasounds are the BESSSST freaking things EVER.”

Other parents said they also felt the same way about ultrasounds.

“It never goes away,” one comment reads. “Even at my 34 week ultrasound, it made me just as excited as the 8 week ultrasound! It’s so magical.”

Many comments told Johnson that she’s “glowing” in the photos.

“The beauty and glow you have 😍 absolutely gorgeous mama ❤️,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “jenna these pictures are STUNNING!”

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, shared that they have been trying to get pregnant for years.

“We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about six months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break,” Johnson wrote on Instagram when she shared the video of her looking at positive pregnancy tests. “So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget.”

She said the journey was not “an easy one” for her and Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson Joked About Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Johnson told ET Online during the ESPY Red Carpet event that she had to tell producers she was pregnant but that she was still open to returning.

“You know what, so when I had to have the call and tell them that I was pregnant, I gave them the option, I’m down, give me someone, give me the old guy, I’ll do it,” she said. “I can still do it!”

However, she thinks she’ll be sitting out the upcoming season.

“Here’s the weird thing, since being pregnant, I’ve felt more inspired than ever, but I think once the fall comes around I’ll be pretty far along, so, I think safety-wise, it’s best I don’t,” Johnson shared. “But my mind is like, ‘Oh yeah I could do it.’”

According to the interview ET Online, Chmerkovskiy is also encouraging Johnson to take it easy. Either way, the couple is excited that they’re able to be open with fans once again.

“I’m so happy I don’t have to hide this anymore,” Johnson shared. “It’s been very – the past month I would say, I’ve been starting to pop more and more. The anxiety of just having to hide, so I’m just so happy it’s on display, it’s out there, so yes, beyond that, I’m just so excited to finally become parents and to have our own little one running around.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

