Fans Are Convinced Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Are Keeping a Secret

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are moving and have shared some details about their next chapter with fans. For starters, they are now neighbors with Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, who is pregnant with her third child.

But some fans think there’s more exciting Chmerkovskiy news on the way. In one of the moving videos, fans got the impression that the two were expecting another baby together — and Johnson took to her Instagram Stories to respond.

“Okay, so I just got done teaching and I’m getting caught up. But, apparently, everything thinks I’m pregnant? News to me. But I guess on our moving video, I said ‘so excited for our next adventure’ and I touched my tummy? And now, everyone thinks I’m pregnant,” Johnson said with a laugh.

“What? You guys! No! No, no, and no. So, let’s just clarify that. But, love you. Thanks, but no,” she added.

Some Fans Saw a Moving Box Labeled ‘Baby K’ & Think Jenna Johnson Is Pregnant

It wasn’t just the belly rub that got fans speculating about Johnson and Chmerkovkiy’s parent status. Some people spotted a moving box in Johnson’s video that appeared to be marked “baby K” and instantly thought this meant another little one is on the way. Indeed, at one point in the video, there is a box that has “Baby K” written on the side in black marker.

“Not only does the boxes say Baby K when Jenna said new adventure she touched her belly. Can’t wait to hear!!” one person commented on Johnson’s video.

“@jennajohnson I saw that belly hold baby #2 coming when?” someone else asked.

“When will Rome have a sibling? (Hand on your belly suggested that!)” a third Instagram user wondered.

“‘Very excited about your new adventure ‘….placing hand on your belly….hmmm,” another comment read.

Jenna Johnson Previously Shared Her Plans For Baby #2

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Rome, in January 2023.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post at the time.

The two don’t have any immediate plans to expand their family. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in March, Johnson received several questions about when she and Chmerkovskiy plan on having another baby.

“Initially I thought I wanted babies back to back, but after having Rome, I am loving every second with him and his new discoveries/milestones that I’ve felt I need some time just with him before thinking about another one. Again, whatever happens, happens and will be a blessing,” Johnson responded.

“But if I were to plan it out I want to wait a couple more years. Also, guys. We just celebrated his first birthday, like give me a second,” she added.

In an interview with E! News in February, Johnson echoed these thoughts.

“We definitely want to expand our family. But I think we’re gonna wait a little. There’s no timeline,” she shared.

