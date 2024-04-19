Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Move on & Reveal Major Surprise

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson decided it was time to make a big change in their personal lives.

Johnson revealed via a handful of recent Instagram Stories that she and Chmerkovskiy were looking for a new home. The couple, with their young son, Rome, just moved and it turns out, they have fabulous neighbors.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Are Already Close With Their Neighbors

On April 17, Johnson shared a quick photo in her Instagram Stories. A screenshot of the picture was also shared by fans in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

“Morning visits from our new neighbors,” Johnson noted in text over the photo she posted. The photo showed her sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, holding Rome. Murgatroyd’s family dog, Hatchi, and Johnson’s family dog were seen in the frame, too.

Not long ago, Murgatroyd and her crew moved as well. Murgatroyd is married to Maks Chmerkovskiy, who is also Val’s older brother. Maks and Murgatroyd already have two sons, Shai and Rio. In addition, they are expecting a third son over the summer.

Until recently, Maks and Murgatroyd lived in Malibu. Upon realizing they had a surprise third baby on the way, they decided to move closer to the “Dancing with the Stars” studio in Los Angeles.

Johnson’s Instagram Story was the first that “Dancing with the Stars” fans were clued into the fact that the two families would become neighbors with their respective moves.

Johnson & Val’s Previous Home Was a Condo With a ’42-Stair Walkup’

On April 15, Johnson shared a string of Instagram Stories with some moving details. The room where she filmed was filled with moving boxes, and she declared, “Today is officially moving day.”

Johnson and Val had been living in a condo until now. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro gushed that the family would sleep in their new house that night.

In a separate Instagram Story, she praised their movers and admitted they had made it “extra difficult” for the crew. Johnson noted they had a “42-stair walkup” with their condo.

Murgatroyd has promised a home tour once she gets more organized, but “Dancing with the Stars” fans have seen some glimpses of the new place. The family has a big kitchen and a gorgeous backyard with a pool, for starters.

Neither Murgatroyd nor Johnson have revealed details on exactly where they moved. Johnson also didn’t reveal exactly how close they now live to Murgatroyd and Maks, either.

While her photo made it appear they were literally next-door neighbors, with homes right next to one another, that may not exactly be the case. It appeared, however, that the two families would be geographically very near one another.

“I do like the idea they are neighbors. Allowing the boys to grow up together,” one Redditor commented after seeing the photo Johnson shared.

Johnson and Murgatroyd have already been very close to one another, and naturally, Maks and Val are close too. Their sons already know one another well, and now, they will become even closer by living so close to one another.