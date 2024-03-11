Jenna Johnson Gushes Over Secret Project & ‘Magical Experience’

Jenna Johnson finally got to reveal an exciting experience she had kept a secret from fans for a while. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro performed at an iconic event that had her buzzing late into the evening.

Johnson took to her Instagram Stories on March 10 to spill the beans. “You guys, I can finally share that I performed at the Oscars night!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Danced During the ‘In Memoriam’ Oscars Tribute

The 2024 #Oscars show their In Memoriam tribute pic.twitter.com/NmGBnrhxt3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

Johnson filmed her Instagram Stories about the evening shortly after leaving the venue. She was still in a red gown from the event and admitted she had to pull over because she was starving. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro revealed she was grabbing some pizza for both her and her husband, fellow pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, to eat.

Of her Oscars gig, Johnson gushed, “I also wanted to jump on here and share with all of you how excited I’ve been about this job.” The dancers had spent the entire week before the Oscars telecast rehearsing, and Johnson said it was “such a magical experience.”

She explained, “It, like, really put me back into that dancer that I always dreamed of being.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro commended the entire team involved in making the performance happen. She also praised choreographer Mandy Moore, calling Moore a “fearless leader.”

Johnson noted she loves Moore “so much,” and she added that “all of these dancers were insane to work with.”

The DWTS Had a Blast With the Oscars Gig

Johnson told fans, “So it’s just been such a beautiful week.” She added that she had been eager to share the exciting news with everybody, but they couldn’t spill the beans before the performance. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro was thrilled she could finally tell everybody about it.

She also teased, “I have so much BTS [behind the scenes] that I have to share with all of you, but… oh my gosh I just performed at the Oscars!”

The style of the “In Memorandum” performance was such that it was difficult for viewers to pick out Johnson. However, Johnson popped up in her costume in a video shared Ezra Sosa.

Sosa, who is also part of the “Dancing with the Stars” family, performed at the Oscars as well. He shared a cute video about it on his Instagram page. In his caption, he wrote, “just performed at the Oscar’s WHAT IS LIFE.”

While Johnson danced in the “In Memorium” piece, Sosa joined Ryan Gosling and dozens of others for the “I’m Just Ken” performance. According to a tweet from “Dancing with the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt, Moore also choreographed that performance.

Gosling was the star of the piece, of course. However, there were 65 “Kens” around him throughout the epic performance, Burtt revealed. As People noted, the song is from the “Barbie” movie and was nominated for Best Original Song. Gosling received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the film.

Johnson shared another quick, fun moment she experienced at the Oscars via her TikTok page. “Just danced in front of ALL my celebrity crushes at the #oscars,” she gushed. She added “nbd” and a string of emoji, jokingly signaling it was no big deal.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans were thrilled for Johnson.

“MRS JENAAA JUST FREAKING PERFORMED AT THE OSCARS,” raved one commenter.

“Omg I literally was like ‘is that Jenna?’ Killing it girl,” read someone’s TikTok comment.