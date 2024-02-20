Jenna Johnson Has a ‘Crazy’ Urge After Being Away From Son Rome

Fan favorite “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson has been on the go non-stop for quite some time now. Johnson and her fellow DWTS husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, participated in the show tour for a few weeks as it first began. Then, as soon as they wrapped that up, they had other professional commitments that took them away from home.

In a recent Instagram Story, Johnson opened up about her recent travels and how much she missed her son while she was gone. She and Chmerkovskiy were able to have Rome with them as they did the “Dancing with the Stars” tour. However, they had to leave him at home for some traveling after that.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Had Been Gone for a Week

In an Instagram Story posted on February 15, Johnson shared a life update with her “Dancing with the Stars” fans. She explained, “We just got home a couple of hours ago from our trip to Canyon Ranch in Arizona.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy were in Arizona for a short trip which came after a quick trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Super Bowl. All of this travel without their son Rome came just days after initially wrapping up their time on the “Dancing with the Stars” tour and returning home to Los Angeles.

The dancer gushed over the experience she had at Canyon Ranch. “Oh my goodness. I cannot say enough amazing things about this experience. It’s just, it’s a health and wellness retreat and if you need to, like, take a second for yourself in your life, go there. You will not regret it.”

Then, Johnson shifted gears to talk about Rome. She explained, “I had, like, three trips back to back to back and so I’ve been gone for a week.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro then admitted, “I have missed Rome so much and when we got home he was already asleep. I am so tempted to go wake him up because I just miss him. I want to snuggle him.”

She then added that she wasn’t going to wake Rome up. However, Johnson admitted, “But man, the urge is crazy.”

Johnson then asked, “Anybody else miss your baby so much you want to wake him up?”

She later shared a trio of adorable photos on her Instagram feed that showed her getting some Rome snuggles.

Johnson Shared Sweet Photos From Her Reunion With Rome

Johnson’s February 16 Instagram post showed her holding Rome in one arm and a bouquet of flowers in the other.

The dancer and her son gave one another a big smooch and Rome tightly grasped the collar of her sweatshirt. “Welcome home kisses and flowers from my sweetest boy,” the “Dancing with the Stars” pro wrote.

Two additional photos showed Johnson glowing as she took in her son after being away from him for a week. Her followers and a “Dancing with the Stars” colleague gushed over her reunion post.

Fellow professional dancer Witney Carson commented, “Oh I want to kiss him!!!!!”

“Oh this picture tugs at the heart. He is such a precious lil man,” someone shared.

“Holding your jacket I CANNOT 😍,” another follower wrote.

A different comment read, “Oh I’m tearing up this is so precious…Enjoy every moment!”

“Awww so precious, slobber and all,” a commenter quipped.