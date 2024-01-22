Jenna Johnson Pleads With DWTS Fans After Scary Incident Involving Son Rome

The 2024 “Dancing with the Stars” tour is delivering great entertainment for DWTS fans across the country, and fan-favorite pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are currently performing in some of the shows.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy seem to be having a great time together on the tour, and they have their son Rome with them as they travel. In a recent social media post, however, Johnson revealed an experience they encountered while touring that left her quite rattled.

Some DWTS Fans Followed Jenna Johnson’s Nanny & Son at Their Hotel

In an Instagram Story Johnson shared on January 21, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared a rather vulnerable glimpse into an unsettling situation.

“You guys, today was an incredible show here in Verona, New York. The audience was next-level rowdy and we loved it,” Johnson began.

She added that she, “Couldn’t think of a better way to have ended our week of shows and we all deserve a much-needed day off tomorrow.”

Then, the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer shifted into the uncomfortable part of her Instagram Story.

“Just something that happened today and for the remainder of the tour that myself and my family are on, I would really love some respect and privacy when it comes to my son,” she noted.

Johnson continued, “Today we had a little incident where he and my nanny were followed onto the elevator of the hotel that we’re staying at.” She added that her son Rome and the nanny were then “followed onto the floor that our room was on.”

“Then, you know, the fans were giggling, and had their phones out, and my nanny felt very uncomfortable and unsafe,” Johnson noted.

The DWTS Pro Asked Fans to Respect the Family’s Boundaries & Privacy

Then, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro asked, “Please just respect our privacy. For me, as his mom, that’s really dangerous and I really don’t appreciate that.”

Johnson added, “I love the excitement towards our family, but, he’s just a baby so please, please respect that. Thank you all in advance for understanding that.”

She also said, “I love you guys so much, I’m so happy to be back on the road. It’s been a dream come true to do this, and to do it with my family. But yeah, just, just some boundaries would be really, really awesome. Love you guys.” Johnson then blew a kiss to her fans.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans shared their thoughts on Johnson’s posts in the show’s subreddit. Some suggested that featuring Rome so frequently on their social media pages might create a “blurry boundary” for some fans.

“Ew people are following a baby? Where is the common sense and respect? Why on earth would you do this? It’s scary and unsafe. Acting like crazy paparazzi. Stop BEING WEIRD FANS,” one Redditor wrote.

“I think Jenna’s concerns are 100% reasonable and she was very respectful addressing the issue,” commented another Redditor.

“Obviously stalking is weird and crazy and inexcusable but it’s not like publicizing everything about a defenseless infant to the general public isn’t another, different, bad choice,” suggested someone else.

A different Redditor noted, “I know folks all have opinions on the pros posting their children but idc them posting photos of their son is no justification/fair game to follow that said child around in person. Folks are weird.”

“Stalking is unacceptable EVEN IF Jenna posts her son online. There’s no excuse,” insisted another poster.