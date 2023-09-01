Jenna Johnson Shows off Incredible Post-Baby Body

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson and her husband, fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, welcomed their first child in January. They frequently share updates of their son, Rome, via social media, and fans cannot get enough of him. In a recent Instagram post, Johnson showed off not her son, but her post-baby body, and it generated a lot of buzz.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Focuses on Healthy, Protein-Rich Meals

On August 30, Johnson shared a series of photos and a lengthy caption on her Instagram page. The first photo revealed her current physique, and her caption explained how she has achieved her killer figure. “My body has truly taken care of me and my precious baby this past year and I’m glad I can now return the favor and take care of it,” the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer detailed.

Johnson’s initial selfie in her Instagram post showed her wearing black leggings, a black sports bra, and white sneakers. As she posed and snapped the photo, she hooked one thumb over the waistband of her leggings and pulled them down slightly to show off her rock-hard abs.

The dancer detailed, “During pregnancy while breast feeding I didn’t put any limitations on what I was eating because food was LIFE.” Johnson added that during that time, she was “always hungry,” and “I wanted to make sure I was producing enough nutrients and energy for both of us… and satisfying my cravings simultaneously.”

After Johnson stopped breastfeeding Rome, she “realized I had created some unhealthy eating habits and decided I wanted to focus on my internal health a bit more.” She shifted her eating habits, focusing on natural foods with an emphasis on protein. The dancer explained the shift in eating was the only change she made in her day-to-day life, admitting it had been tough as a new mom to get to the gym very often. Ultimately, she was “shocked to see & feel these changes by simply being more intentional with what was going into my body.”

Johnson’s Results Impressed DWTS Fans & Fellow Pros

Johnson included some meal-prepping photos in her Instagram post and noted she had fallen in love with the process of preparing food ahead of time. Her last two photos showed a before and after of the changes she has achieved, and “Dancing with the Stars” fans had plenty to say about her results.

One of Johnson’s supporters gushed, “Gorgeous in ALL stages. Awesome job at listening to your body and making the changes necessary for you to feel your best!”

Another added, “Amazing results!!! 🔥👏🙌🏻 You looked phenomenal before, but now?!!! WOW!!! Good for you!!!”

“What vulnerability!! You are stunning before and after,” someone else wrote.

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans asked for additional details on the meals Johnson posted and encouraged her to keep sharing them. Several show pros gushed over Johnson’s photos too, including Chmerkovskiy.

“Before AND after can both get it for sure 🤤,” Chmerkovskiy boldly declared. That comment garnered over 1,000 likes of its own.

Additional notes of support came from “Dancing with the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, and Kym Johnson Herjavec.