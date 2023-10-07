Val Chmerkovskiy Gives Wife Jenna Johnson the ‘Best Surprise’

Both Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are pros paired with celebrities for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Chmerkovskiy is dancing with Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, and Johnson is paired with model Tyson Beckford. Both pairs made it through the first couple of eliminations and will keep competing for the mirror ball trophy.

This is Johnson’s first season of DWTS since she and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child in January. In a new social media post, Chmerkovskiy decided to surprise his wife with an adorable visit, and she absolutely loved it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Val Chmerkovskiy Declared It ‘Take Your Kid to Work Day’

On October 6, Chmerkovskiy shared a new video on his Instagram page. The caption read simply, “Take your kid to work day,” and the clip showed him carrying Rome into the studio where Johnson was rehearsing with Beckford.

Johnson was sitting down on a couch looking at some papers as Chmerkovskiy strutted into the studio. Beckford could be heard out of the frame in a different part of the studio.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro and first-time mom was clearly quite shocked to see her husband and son walk into the room. Her mouth was wide open as she stood and reached for the little guy, and she gushed, “Oh my goodness” as she took him into her arms.

As excited as Johnson was to see Rome, it was clear he was quite tickled as well. His eyes lit up as he realized they were visiting his mom and a big smile appeared on his face, too.

Johnson then raised him up high and then laughed as she admitted, “Oh, he just drooled in my mouth.” She then said, “Thank you” to her husband and pulled Rome into a tight hug against her chest.

As Johnson declared, “This is the best surprise,” she cradled Rome’s head as he wrapped an arm around her neck. She had her eyes closed for a few seconds as she took in the precious moment with her son.

Johnson Was Thrilled by the Surprise With the ‘Sweetest Visitor’

As the video continued, Chmerkovskiy held Rome as he walked around the studio and did a few hip swivels. He then shared a still shot of Johnson smiling broadly as she held her son.

Johnson shared a photo via her Instagram Stories showing Rome with Beckford. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant sat on the couch and held Rome on his lap, and the little guy seemed to be having a blast.

“Had the sweetest visitor at rehearsal today,” she noted on the photo. Beckford went on to reshare the photo on his Instagram Stories, and it made its way to the “Dancing with the Stars” Instagram Stories too.

“Dancing with the Stars” colleagues and fans loved the sweet video. Former contestants Candace Cameron Bure and Monica Aldama made it clear they adored the footage from the visit via their comments, and they had a lot of company.

Gomez gushed, “AHHH dad on duty with Rome!!!!!”

A follower commented, “I’m crying he was so happy to see his mommy! 🥹🥹”

Another added, “Okay, now my heart is melting and dancing at the same time!❣️💃🏻🥹”

“Just loved the expression of utter joy when she saw you walk In with Rome❤️❤️,” someone else detailed.