DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Details ‘Rough 24 Hours’ at Home

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson has a sick baby at home. Her 1-year-old son, Rome, has been sick with a virus.

“Just checking in since I haven’t been on all day yesterday/today,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 18.

“Little bit of a rough 24 hours over here. Rome came down with a virus and has been a very sad and snuggly baby. 102.6 fever + hurting Tammy. Went to the pediatrician today, snuggled a lot, but daddy came home from his work trip and seem to make the day a whole lot brighter,” she continued.

“I’m convinced nothing hurts your heart more than seeing your baby sad and in discomfort… And without being able to fully communicate. Anyway, hoping tomorrow is a little better for the sweet boy,” she added.

Jenna Johnson’s Son Had His First Swim Lesson Days Before He Got Sick

Days before Rome came down with a nasty virus, Johnson shared a video montage from his very first swim lesson.

“Our little fishy had his first swim lesson!! He’s always been a big fan of the water but the sheer joy and excitement on his face during the whole lesson was beyond anything I’d ever seen,” she captioned the Instagram video. “Not one tear was shed… except from mama,” she added.

Fans reacted in the comments section of Johnson’s post.

“He is such a happy boy!! I love it! And Val swimming with him…oh my,” one Instagram user wrote.

“He’s literally the cutest baby ever omg,” someone else added.

“The best thing I have seen on social right now !! That smile I can’t too cute,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely love this!!! So much joy,” a fourth person said.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Aren’t in a Rush to Have Another Baby

Johnson and her husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy want to expand their family but they don’t have any immediate desire to do so. They are both enjoying every waking moment of Rome, watching him learn new things, and really soaking it all in while he’s still young.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on March 1, fans asked Johnson about her future baby plans.

“Initially I thought I wanted babies back to back, but after having Rome, I am loving every second with him and his new discoveries/milestones that I’ve felt I need some time just with him before thinking about another one. Again, whatever happens, happens and will be a blessing,” she responded.

“If I were to plan it out I want to wait a couple more years. Also, guys. We just celebrated his first birthday, like give me a second,” she continued.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy both competed on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Although the cast announcements won’t be out for a couple more months, both ballroom pros seem to want to compete on season 33.

“Listen, if they had me back, I’d love to be back. It’s going to be a tough season to follow,” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly in December 2023.

