DWTS Cast Member Puts Jennifer Lopez on Blast

“Glee” and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Heather Morris recently put A-list star Jennifer Lopez on blast for her audition practices, saying that she dismissed a bunch of dancers because of their astrological sign.

Morris Said She Heard Lopez Cut All the Virgos

On the August 23 episode of the podcast “Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale,” Morris, a prolific dancer, said that she has heard a story from multiple people about how Lopez cut all the Virgos after a full day of auditioning.

Morris relayed:

Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours, this was years ago. Most of the time at a dance audition, you're not getting paid, you've been there since 10 a.m. and you're auditioning til 6 p.m. and you're not getting paid, you don't get any money. People judging you the whole time. So it was the end of audition, they had just been through rounds and rounds of cuts, she wasn't there the entire time. She came in at the very last part of it to see the dancers that were left, meet everybody. She walks in the room — I wasn't there, so this is hearsay, OK? — she walks in the room and she said, "Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard, um, by a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?' So a bunch of Virgos raise their hands … she whispered to her assistanat, she looked at them and she said, "Thank you so much for coming" and they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez. This is hearsay, but true. When one person says something, could be true. When multiple people say something, that's kind of the rule, right? When multiple people tell the story, it's like, "Oh, that happened."

“What have we learned? Jennifer Lopez is a monster,” cracked Martindale after Morris finished her story.

Morris is an alum of “Dancing With the Stars” season 24 where she finished in a surprising 8th place with her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, which a lot of fans thought was one of the biggest robbery eliminations in the show’s history.

Morris Said Beyonce Could Not Have Been Nicer

Also on the podcast, Morris talked about how she basically got her start in show business by touring with none other than megastar Beyonce when Beyonce was just breaking out as a solo artist — and initially, she didn’t even know she was auditioning for Beyonce.

“Before ‘Glee’ … I was at an audition, her assistant choreographer saw me at the audition … and invited me to another audition that was private,” recalled Morris. “There was only like four of us, all blonde female dancers. Come to find out it was for Beyonce. Her assistant director was there, made us do ballet across the floor.”

“[I] didn’t have a headshot, auditioned with really great dancers and woke up the next day, got a call from the assistant choreographer that I was packing my bags and going to New York to do her tour,” said Morris. “But when we got there, it was like boot camp and they were like, ‘You don’t really have this job! You’ll keep fighting for it til the day that you’re on stage and even still you’ll keep fighting for it.’ It was a whirlwind of like ‘this is an amazing job, but you have to keep fighting for it because there’s thousands of other people that want this job.'”

Morris finished by saying that Beyonce was “so wonderful to work with.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

