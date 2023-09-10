Pregnant DWTS Alum Says She Will Need Surgery After Giving Birth

A pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” alum says that she’s going to need surgery after giving birth to her fourth child.

Jessie James Decker took to her Instagram Stories in August 2023 to share that she’s going to have to go under the knife after she has her fourth baby. The reason? She says she will need a breast reduction.

During a Q&A, a fan asked Decker if she was nervous about breast feeding with implants.

“No,” she responded. “I’ve had implants and nursed just fine. I will say the issue is, if I had known we were going to have another [baby], I wouldn’t have gone so big. Cus when I’m pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size. Def will need a reduction in the future & will downsize,” she explained, adding, “it was fun while it lasted.”

The country singer and her husband, Eric Decker, are parents to three children, Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5. Their fourth child is due in early 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker Got New Breast Implants in 2021

After giving birth to three children, Jessie James Decker did a bit of a mommy makeover and got new breast implants.

“I treated myself… to new boobies! After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it,” she captioned an Instagram post in May 2021.

“They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some. I feel great; I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted it’s not for everybody but it was certainly for me! I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy,” she added.

Jessie James Decker Shared Her Pregnancy News on Instagram & Said It Was ‘Not Planned’

Jessie James Decker announced her fourth pregnancy on Instagram, uploading a video of herself walking out onto a balcony in a two-piece set.

“Good morning,” she captioned the post, which was set to the song “Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey. She didn’t say anything else, but sipped from a coffee mug with her baby bump on full display.

“We were very, very, very surprised. As you know, I’d been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. And I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising but, like, happy, excited,” she later said on her Instagram Stories during a Q&A.

Jessie James Decker also said that she and her husband know the baby’s sex but they haven’t shared it just yet.

READ NEXT: Emma Slater Reveals Life-Changing Decision Post-Divorce