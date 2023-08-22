Jessie James Decker Surprises DWTS Fans With Major Announcement

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Jessie James Decker got fans buzzing on August 22 with a major revelation about her personal life.

The country singer and season 31 DWTS contestant is currently raising three children with her husband, former professional football player Eric Decker. It turns out, the couple is not done building their family quite yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant

On August 22, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant took to her Instagram page to reveal her big news. Her caption simply read, “Good morning,” but the video she included got her message across loud and clear.

Decker used the Mariah Carey song “Always Be My Baby” as the background for the short, simple, and revealing video. The clip showed Decker walking out a door onto a high balcony overlooking a gorgeous landscape. She was wearing what appeared to be a sports bra and booty shorts, and she carried a cup of coffee while she stepped out onto the balcony.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum did not say a word, and she did not need to. Her ensemble revealed a prominent baby bump that was impossible to miss as she closed the door and stood with the camera capturing her from the side.

Decker’s Supporters Were Surprised & Thrilled

While Decker’s pregnancy news caught many “Dancing with the Stars” fans off guard, there had been some speculation about the star perhaps having another baby on the way.

On Reddit, in the “JJD And Family” subreddit, speculation about a Decker pregnancy had been swirling for some time. “The ‘wanting to go natural,’ the odd sweaters in the middle of a Nashville summer… touching her tummy in vids… [it] is all really pointing towards one big thing for me,” one Redditor detailed on August 15.

“I don’t think she is, I think she’s just playing into the rumors for ‘engagement,'” countered another Redditor.

Someone else commented, “I could agree on both sides….I guess time will tell!”

As soon as Decker’s pregnancy was officially revealed, the comments section of her post was flooded with love. Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” pros congratulated her, including her dance partner Alan Bersten.

Bersten gushed, “Yay the news is out!!! I’m so happy for you and @ericdecker when you told me, I couldn’t stop smiling!!!”

Daniella Karagach, Koko Iwasaki, Peta Murgatroyd, and Jenna Johnson all celebrated Kramer’s news too. Other entertainers joined in on the celebration, as celebrities like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Gretchen Rossi, and Bachelor Nation personalities Emily Ferguson and Caroline Lunny showed their love too. Fans did not hesitate to share their congratulations either.

One commenter wrote, “Low key had a feeling! Love this!”

This is the best announcement placement everrrr!!!” shared another.

“STOP IT. Jaw dropped!! Girl YES. So so happy for you,” someone else raved.

Decker has a lot of company with this baby announcement within the “Dancing with the Stars” family. Professional dancers Karagach, Murgatroyd, Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson have all welcomed babies this year, and Mark Ballas is expecting his first with his wife, BC Jean. Former contestants have been expanding their families too, with Rumer Willis, Shawn Johnson, Jana Kramer, and quite a few others having babies too.

“Ahh! @jessiejamesdecker @kramergirl and @shawnjohnson at the same time?!? Where’s the podcast, we need you all in the came room,” declared someone else.