Pregnant DWTS Alum Shares Nursery Sneak Peek Weeks Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is due with her fourth child very soon, and she just gave fans a look into the baby’s nursery. Season 31 contestant Jessie James Decker has another baby boy on the way and she recently enjoyed a fun baby shower.

Decker has had a theme going with all things related to her impending arrival, paying tribute to the family’s love for Colorado. Fans are curious to see if the theme also hints at the name Decker plans to use.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker Revealed a Colorado-Inspired Nursery

Decker shared the nursery reveal via Instagram on January 26. She worked with Crate & Kids to put together the room and the design was inspired by “one of the family’s fave place–the Colorado mountains.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant gushed, “My favorite part about the new space is how cozy it feels.”

People provided the scoop on how the baby’s nursery came together. “When their design team asked me what I was feeling, I immediately just felt like a Colorado nature theme just felt right,” Decker explained.

“All three of my kids were born in Colorado, and Colorado is very special to me and Eric,” the entertainer noted. As fans know, her husband used to play football professionally for the Denver Broncos.

The family lives in Nashville, Tennessee now. However, Decker noted, “Our life really started in Colorado and we won’t be able to have this sweet baby in Colorado, but I wanted to bring a little Colorado to Tennessee so that he didn’t feel left out.”

Before jumping into a design, Decker created some “mood boards” filled with concepts and ideas she liked. Then, she let Crate & Kids take it from there. Decker embraced the color scheme which revolved around olive green and terracotta, which “just felt right and it really just went with the vibe.”

In addition to the items incorporated into the room from Crate & Kids, Decker added a painting she created. “I paint, and I used to paint all the time, and before Eric and I were even married, we had been living together in Colorado and I painted this beautiful snowy scenery out of our backyard.”

That painting is now hanging in the baby’s room. “It was just snow and mountains and beautiful trees, and the colors could not match more perfectly in this baby’s room.”

Fans Suspect the Baby’s Name Is Tied to Colorado

Pregnant Jessie James Decker Shares a Glimpse Inside Her Colorado-Themed Nursery — See the Photos! (Exclusive) https://t.co/yo4o7WzfX8 — People (@people) January 25, 2024

Crate & Kids shared some additional details from Decker via their Instagram Stories. Decker noted that the wallpaper and artwork in the room “tie into the nursery nicely, and definitely bring the feeling of mountain living into the space.”

For some time, fans have been speculating about the name Decker chose for the new baby. An Instagram post revealed in early January showed the baby shower theme was inspired by the family’s love for Colorado as well.

Popular baby name guesses in the comments section of the baby shower post included Denver, Rocky, and Bear. The nursery reveal has sparked additional speculation. Some fans on Reddit feel even more certain the baby’s name will have a connection to Colorado.

“Denver or bronco for the baby name,” one Redditor commented after seeing the nursery reveal.

Another suggested, “Maybe Rocky?”

“His name will be Denver… hopefully as a middle name,” added another. That poster mentioned that a name of “Denver Decker” for the baby might not sound great as is. That is why some have suggested that Denver as a middle name might be the plan instead.

Decker and her husband already have three children, Vivianne, 9, Eric “Bubby” Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5. She has previously revealed the new baby will be another boy.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has not revealed her exact due date to fans. She has hinted she still has a little ways to go, though. Fans will be eager to see if any of their name guesses were right.