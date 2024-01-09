Fans Think They’ve Guessed DWTS Alum’s Baby Name Ahead of His Birth

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Jessie James Decker is expecting to welcome her fourth child soon. The season 31 DWTS star, who competed with dancing professional Alan Bersten, has already revealed she and her husband are expecting another boy. Now, fans suspect they have some solid guesses on what the baby’s name will be.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker’s Baby Shower Seemed to Provide Lots of Hints

On January 8, Decker shared photos from her baby shower on her Instagram page. The decor and signage around the home created for the baby shower incorporated mountains, pine trees, black bears, and a lot of references to Denver, Colorado. Fans quickly started buzzing over what they thought the upcoming baby’s name might be.

“I love Bear, Denver, & Rocky. Excited ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” suggested one Instagram follower.

“Awww so his name is Rocky,” commented another.

That comment sparked some other suggestions, including Everest and Wilder, along with additional guesses of Bear, Denver, and Rocky.

When discussing the possibility of “Bear” as the baby’s name, several people pointed out that fellow Nashville resident Shawn Johnson, and her husband Andrew East, just used that for their baby. Barrett “Bear” Madison East was born in December.

Decker’s sister-in-law Ali James posted some photos from the event on her Instagram page too. One photo showed cocktails created for the baby shower, which included a “Rocky Mountain,” “Mile High Club,” and “303 Mocktail.”

Similar guesses emerged on Reddit.

“Theme is mountains. Relation to Broncos. Where they started their family. It all signals to Denver,” one Redditor suggested.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum’s husband used to play for the Denver Broncos. In addition, Colorado is also where the couple got married, noted PartySlate. In a follow-up Instagram post, Decker shared a video that used a version of the song “Rocky Mountain High.”

Another Redditor declared, “I swear on anything it’s Rocky!”

“Definitely Denver. Look at the names of the drinks… 303 is Denver’s area code,” pointed out someone else.

Someone else suggested, “I think the guess Denver is right on the money, but I’m reversing it and going with ‘James Denver Decker.'”

A common theme on Reddit was that people were not necessarily crazy about the sound of “Denver Decker” as a name.

“Maybe it’s Miles. For the mile high city. Rocky, Breck (for Breckenridge), Dillon (city there), Vail. The list goes on. (But denver could def bit it!),” read another list of suggestions.

xx

Decker’s home was decorated in neutral and sage green balloons along and a sign read, “Welcome to Jessica’s baby shower.” The sign included a graphic of pine trees and mountaintops as well.

A matching sign had text reading, “and then there were six,” and that sign also had pine trees and mountains. The cake at the baby shower was topped with a small bear and the sides were decorated with the same theme of pine trees and mountains.

In October, before revealing she was expecting another boy, Decker told People that she and her husband had already chosen a name. “We chose the name as soon as we knew the gender.”

Decker explained, “We’re always kind of prepared. I knew all my babies’ names before they were born. It just comes to me instantly and we are all obsessed with the name.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum is already a mom to daughter Vivienne as well as sons Eric Jr. and Forrest.

The shower was a pajama party, and everybody wore matching green and white plaid pajama sets from Magnolia Boutique.

Decker’s oldest child, daughter Vivienne, was there for the celebration too. She also wore green and white pajamas, although the pattern was slightly different from everybody else’s.

In the caption of her post, Decker wrote, “When my sisters asked about a baby shower I told them no way. This is my 4th baby! But they wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” competitor noted that her sister and sister-in-law also pointed out, “#1 this baby boy deserves to be celebrated. And #2, you haven’t had a baby in 6 years and you have nothing so we are doing it.”

Decker noted in her Instagram post she “had tears of joys walking in because I was overwhelmed with love and emotion and just feeling so grateful.” She loved what she said was “the most magical beautiful baby shower,” and it looks like the “Dancing with the Stars” alum had a fabulous time.